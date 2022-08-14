Press reflects the performance of Vasco’s base

It was in the spirit of the cubs, but also with a slightly more daring tactical formation, that Vasco made it 3 to 1 at Tombense this Saturday morning, won again in Série B of the Brasileirão after two rounds and opened up a very important eight points away. for fifth place. A victory to make Vasco’s weekend worth it early.

The result goes to the boys, first and foremost. At the age of 18, Andrey Santos and Marlon Gomes had performances by grown-ups in São Januário. Goals, passes, pen, sheet, tackles… The boys made it rain and led Vasco to victory at home. Andrey now has five goals as a professional. And Marlon, in his second start as a starter, has already done the first – a painting, by the way.

But the result also depends on the choices of interim coach Emílio Faro, who played Figueiredo and Gabriel Pec, a duo that until yesterday was untouchable mainly for the tactical role played defensively, to put on the field, together, Alex Teixeira, Nenê and Raniel. The presence of a heavier trio, without as much intensity in the marking, overloaded Yuri Lara, who assumed the increase in responsibility with the naturalness of any day of service and ended the game with nine tackles, more than any other time he was the field in this Series B.

With the result, Vasco was once again able to count on the stumbling blocks of those who are below and opened eight points away from the fifth place, which is Londrina, with 34. Emílio Faro’s team is in fourth, with 42. A breather welcome ahead of the streak of two away games against CSA and Bahia in the next two rounds.

Marlon Gomes’ recital

With Yuri Lara and Nenê back after serving a suspension against Ponte Preta, Emílio Faro was faced with a complicated task to climb the team, with the kids asking for a ticket, Alex Teixeira getting along with the team… The solution found by he, at least in this match, went to put Gabriel Pec on the bench.

Emílio somehow broke with the formula still implemented by Zé Ricardo, with the two wingers returning to form a line of six in defense. At 32 years old, Alex Teixeira doesn’t have the breath to go up and down at all times – Tombense’s main attacks were precisely on the left side of Vasco’s defense. On the other hand, the more compact team in the attack seemed to make the players find each other more easily.

Once again, the goal scored at the beginning conditioned the match, brought the crowd closer to the team and gave Vasco the spaces he needed. The details of the goal are Edimar’s long throw, Marlon’s thigh pass, Nenê’s assist and Andrey’s presence in the area. Emílio even talked about it at the press conference.

“Andrey is the guy for the three-thirds of the field. The guy for the goal kick, the guy for the second-third, for the creation and he’s the guy for the third-third, for the submission”, said the coach.

Marlon Gomes and Andrey, Vasco x Tombense — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

From the 8th to the 13th minute, Tombense reached the goal of Thiago Rodrigues three times, who came to operate a small miracle when Yuri Lara deflected against his own goal. From then on, the defense recovered from the slight blackout and only Vasco was in the game. Starting for the first time, Matheus Ribeiro proved to be safe on the right and even participated in some triangulations in the attack alongside Marlon and Nenê.

It was Matheus, even, who started the play for the second goal. It was another introduction to the recital by Marlon Gomes, who gave the scorer a hat, called Ednei to dance in front of the area and hit the corner to score a goal in São Januário.

Andrey closes the lid

Marlon felt his thigh at the beginning of the second half, and Figueiredo took his place. Soon after, Eguinaldo, Bruno Tubarão and Palacios took to the field in the vacancies of Raniel, Nenê and Alex Teixeira. The advantage on the scoreboard made Vasco feel comfortable in the match and came much closer to the third goal than Tombense to the first. And there was no other.

In the 27th minute, Eguinaldo stole the ball in the attack and gave it to Palacios on the right, who saw Andrey’s entry into the area very well and gave the defensive midfielder his second shot in the match. At 18 years old, in his first year in the professional field, the midfielder has scored five goals in Serie B and is certainly one of the main players in the competition.

But not just for the goals. Having Andrey on the field is a certainty that there will be shots or ball runs like in the 10th minute, when, with a touch, he left Figueiredo in front of the goal. A pity that the attacker took too much care in the finalization and hit the post.

Tombense still decreased in an inattention play by the defense, after Palacios lost the ball in front of the area and Frizzo took advantage of the rebound. But nothing that would spoil the party of the Vasco fan, who certainly already does his math for the team to guarantee access to Serie A.