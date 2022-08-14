Prime Video releases release calendar until the end of the year

Amazon Studios has released the list of films that will appear on the platform in the coming months on Prime Video.

Some of these films will arrive at Festivals over the next few months, and at least there in the US, will have theatrical releases to try and qualify for the awards season later in the year.

The highlights are My Policeman (drama with Emma Corrin and Harry Styles) arriving in November, the comedy Something From Tiffany with actress Zoey Dutch and the long-running Sundance sensation called nanny with the actress Anna Diop.

Samaritan (August)



Sylvester Stallone is a missing superhero in the first image of Samaritan

25 years after an insane battle, everyone believed that the superhero Samaritan (Sylvester stallone) I was dead. But now a little boy (Javon Walton) begins an investigation to look for the whereabouts of the superhero and his main lead is Joe, a worker who looks ordinary but hides his true heroic identity.

Arrives on August 26th.

Flight/Risk (September)

The documentary will follow the daily lives of people who will be in the middle of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max crashes in the period of 5 months between the years 2018 and 2019. The documentary will be told from the perspective of the victims’ families, the legal team, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Domic Gates.

Arrives on September 9th.

Goodnight Mommy (September)



Naomi Watts to Star in American Remake of Thriller Good Night Mom

After being away for a few days due to plastic surgery, the mother of two twin boys returns home. However, her children do not believe that the woman with the covered face is really her mother. From then on, nothing will be the same again.

The cast includes Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Peter Hermann.

Arrives September 16th.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (September)



Girl suspects her friend is possessed by a demon in My Best Friend’s Exorcism

The plot takes place in 1988 where best friends Abby and Gretchen study together at the same high school. Their friendship is tested when an outing goes wrong, Gretchen starts acting differently and strange events begin to happen. After investigating, Abby begins to suspect that her friend may have been possessed by a demon.

The cast includes Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang, Rachel Ogechi, Cynthia Evans and Christopher Lowell.

Arrives on September 30th.

Catherine Called Birdy (October)



Bella Ramsey and Andrew Scott Star in Medieval Comedy Based on Book

In Catherine Called Birdy, the year is 1290, and in the medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (better known as Birdy) is the youngest daughter of Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a home that, like her family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his way out of financial ruin by marrying her to a rich man for money and land.

But Birdy, like all great teenage heroines, is witty, intelligent, adventurous and ready to throw off any suitors who appear in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, her defiance, and her deep belief in her own right to independence set her on a collision course with her parents. When the meanest suitor of them all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.

The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Coming to Prime Video on October 7th.

Argentina, 1985 (October)



Ricardo Darín stars in new Amazon movie called Argentina, 1985

The film inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and his young team of unlikely heroes and stars the actor Ricardo Darin (The Secret of Your Eyes; Wild reports).

The film presents the David-versus-Goliath-style battle in which, under constant threat, the group dared to pursue Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.

In addition to Darín as Julio, the film has the actor Peter Lanzani (The clan; The angel) as Luis Moreno Ocampo.

Arriving on Prime Video on October 21.

Run Sweetheart Run (October)

Young man needs to run away from a bad date in Blumhouse horror film Run Sweetheart Run, starring Ella Balinska

In the plot we follow a young woman who tries to return home safely after her blind date turns violent and he starts stalking through the streets of Los Angeles.

The cast includes Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg. It was shown at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.

Arrives October 28th.

My Policeman (November)



My Policeman, with Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, gets teaser by Prime Video

A story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman accompanies three young people – police officer Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey through 1950s Britain. Fast forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling from the homesickness and regrets of youth, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Arriving November 4th on Prime Video.

The People We Hate at the Wedding (November)



Amazon Announces Cast of Comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding with Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt

The project will have in the main cast the actors Allison Janney (mom), Kristen Bell (The Good Place) and Ben Platt (The Politician).

In the plot, the brothers Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt) agree to travel with their mother Donna (Janney) to the English countryside to attend the wedding of their rich and strange half-sister. Over the days leading up to the wedding, this family’s secrets will be exposed.

The actors complete the cast Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings), Karan Soni (7 days), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), Isaach De Bankole (The Limits of Control), Jorma Taccone (popstar) and Julian Ovenden (bridgerton).

Good Night Oppy (November)

Good Night Oppy tells the story of Opportunity, a rodent who is sent to Mars on a 90-day mission but survives for 15 years.

Arrives on November 23.

Something From Tiffany’s (December)

Zoey Deutch Stars in Film Adaptation of Tiffany’s Gift for Amazon

In this romantic comedy based on the book of the same name by author Melissa Hill, we follow a young woman who sees her life changed when she receives the engagement ring intended for someone else. Confusion will lead the young woman to find the person she was destined to be.

nanny (December)



Blumhouse and Amazon Buy Sundance Winner Named Nanny

The horror film is directed by Nikyatu Jusu and follows a young immigrant nanny from Senegal who starts a new life in New York and works for an Upper East Side family while raising money to bring her own son to the US.

Haunted by her son’s absence and leaving him behind, Aisha is hopeful that her new job will help bring him to the US, but begins to feel uneasy when the family’s life turns out to be more volatile than she bargained for. . As her arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly assembling.

Starring actors Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector.

Arrives December 16th.

wildcat (December)

Documentary about a young English soldier who suffers from PTSD and finds a second chance at life in the middle of the Amazon rainforest.

Arrives December 30th.

