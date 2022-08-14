Prints will be banned on WhatsApp: rumor or new update?

Nowadays many people feel insecure about using the internet to chat because some of these interactions are private, but they are not sure if they can safely expose private things. Although measures against data theft are increasingly advanced, there is something we are all at the mercy of.

And we can rarely do anything about it. We are talking about prints, a feature that has been used for a long time and that allows the person to take a copy of the screen or computer. although the resource was not born to use in bad faith, it is undeniable that prints are often used to record conversations. Reason is not always worthy.

WhatsApp is perhaps the communication vehicle where most of these records happen. They are made and sent to other users, always so that the gossip continues to circulate. But what would happen to these people if the print was suddenly banned in the app? This is a reality that users are going to have to face very soon.

That’s because it was discovered that the company is working on the development of an “anti prints” system, where they no longer work on the cell phone or using a specific downloaded application. The feature in question is under development and, as soon as it is ready, it will be available for both iOS and Android.

While some people might be a little shocked by this, something like this isn’t exactly new. There are some apps with a system of the type where the person can try to take it out, but the screen comes out totally black. This is more common in apps. affairfor example, but also in those with sensitive data.

The WhatsApp feature would have the same structure: the prints came out without color, like a black screen.

The function does not have a date to reach the devices, since as soon as it is ready, it passes first to some specific users who are already known as testers. Testers then use the app and feature, then assess whether it needs to come back for tweaks or if it’s ready for the mainstream.

Many people thought that this feature might never enter the company’s plans, as they will probably receive many complaints from users who usually take screenshots, especially the most gossipshowever it will not be so.

WhatsApp is increasingly investing in the security of users, taking possession of encrypted conversations for potential legal problems. Apparently, the company wants to be the only one with that power. That way, people can start saying goodbye to recorded gossip or find a creative way to do so.