Registered, won directly on Pix? App promises to pay BRL 97.00 quickly, but is it reliable?

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to publicize the ATO 789 website. According to influencers, the app promises to pay R$97 “on the spot” to all users. To guarantee this value, followers would only have to register on the platform. The promise, as was to be expected, caught the attention of many people. After all, who wouldn’t want to earn free money and supplement their income without leaving home?

However, the public wants to know: is the ATO 789 website reliable? Or is it just another virtual scam, created just to enrich developers and youtubers? It is worth remembering that, to profit on the internet in 2022, be careful. With that in mind, check out our review of ATO 789 below and see if the app is actually paying. Read very carefully before trying your luck on the platform.

ATO 789 – Discover the app that promises to pay BRL 97 on the spot

First of all, it is important to mention the fact that there is no information about ATO 789 on reputable websites or reliable media outlets. Therefore, the only way to find out how the site works is to analyze the information on its official page and check out the promises of Brazilian influencers.. Also, ATO 789 is not available on official app stores. To download the platform, (potential) users must venture to third-party websites and download an apk.

How to make money on ATO 789?

Just access the official website of ATO 789 to conclude that the platform is nothing more than a virtual fraud. The page, in addition to having wild promises and information that doesn’t make any sense, has a simple design, is poorly produced and full of Portuguese errors. In other words: it is clearly a creation of amateurs. The website itself reveals that new users can only “test” the platform.

To earn real money, subscribers must “invest” in the site. The minimum investment amount is R$ 120. To convince users to make deposits in the developers’ accounts, the platform promises expressive profits. Be that as it may, it is necessary to “spend to earn”, something that is never recommended in micro-task appsonline job platforms or income generating websites.

Is app that promises to pay reliable? Does ATO 789 Really Pay?

Obviously, the ATO 789 is unreliable, doesn’t deliver on its payment promises, and isn’t worth it. To generate income, the platform needs the continuous investment of new users. In other words, it works as a pyramid scheme. In these fraudulent investment models, those at the top of the pyramid (developers and youtubers) earn real profits. Traditional users, on the other hand, are at a loss.

In addition, it is worth remembering that pyramid schemes are considered crimes against the popular economy. According to Brazilian legislation, those responsible can pick up 6 months to 2 years in prison, in addition to the payment of fines and judicial restitution. So if you’ve already lost money on ATO 789, the only way to get your money back is file a lawsuit against the owners of the schemeThe. Be careful!

Discover another way to make money online

As you can already see, the option mentioned above is not worth it. So, how to profit online in 2022? To guarantee real payouts, you can bet on the passive income apps.

With these apps, you can earn money by sharing your Wi-Fi connection bandwidth. In other words, it is possible to earn money without doing anything. The process is time consuming, but it’s worth it for those who want to supplement their income on the internet.

To make money with this method, a good recommendation is to download apps like HoneyGain.

