Reinforcement coming, Flamengo game: latest news from Mengão

07:59 – Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: time, where to watch and probable lineup

The broadcaster has already announced the professionals involved in Flamengo x Athletico-PR. Luis Roberto will be the narrator, while Flamengo’s idol Maestro Júnior will provide the comments, along with Roger Flores. In the central whistle, responsible for commenting on the refereeing, will be Sandro Meira Ricci. Click here to learn more.

08:39 – Gabi reaches his biggest penalty goal fast for Flamengo

Since arriving at Mengão, the forward has gone through the longest period of games without scoring a penalty. Considered one of the main collectors in the country, Gabi reached the mark of 23 games without scoring in this way in the victory over Corinthians last Tuesday (9), for the Libertadores Cup. Click here to learn more.

09:41 – Out of the Copa do Brasil, 17-year-old promise leads attack against Flamengo in the Brazilian

Flamengo and Athletico are separated by one point and one position in the table: 36 points in fifth place, and 37 in fourth, respectively. But despite the game being worth the place in the G-4 of the Championship, the two coaches must spare players and use a reserve team. Click here to learn more.

10:21 – Estrela do Vélez gets injured and becomes doubtful against Flamengo

The problem for the team of Cacique Medina, former coach of Internacional, is the injury of Diego Godín. In his social networks, Vélez released a note explaining what happened to the defender: “The experienced Uruguayan defender is working to improve his physical condition due to the exacerbated patellar tendinopathy in his last performance”. Click here to learn more.

11:45 – Samuel Lino, Flamengo’s sire, is hope in Valencia’s attack

Samuel Lino was champion of the Copa São Paulo for Flamengo in 2018, but without much prominence. After passing through Gávea, he went to play in the Portuguese championship with Gil Vicente, where he stood out and impressed giants of European football. Today he integrates the list of Brazilians with the potential to stand out in the European season. Click here to learn more.

12:35 pm – Flamengo can finish the round in second place: see the scenarios

Flamengo currently has 36 points and is one position below the G-4. In this round, they face precisely the fourth-placed Athletico-PR, which has 37. The game is at Maracanã, next Sunday (14), at 16:00, and has more than 50 thousand tickets sold. Click here to learn more.

12:36 – Reinforcement confirmed: Ecuador club announces sale to Flamengo

”Ariel Suárez Calderón, a winger trained at our club since he was 6 years old, will have his first international experience after signing for Flamengo. We wish you the best player! To break in Brazil”, published the club on their social networks. Click here to learn more.

1:33 pm – Until the end! Flamengo and Inter draw in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20

Flamengo and Internacional played the first game of the quarterfinals of the U-20 Brasileirão this Saturday (13). Away from home, the boys from Ninho left behind the score in the first half, but managed to equalize at the end of the match. So the decision of the vacancy is for the next Wednesday, in Rio de Janeiro. Click here to learn more.

2:16 pm – Dorival Júnior decides on premieres of Pulgar and Varela in Flamengo

Flamengo came out strong in the mid-year transfer window and reinforced its squad with big names. All players with experience in European football and with stints in national teams. Arturo Vidal and Cebolinha arrived earlier and are already playing, but the crowd is still waiting to see Pulgar and Varela in action. Click here to learn more.

2:51 pm – David Luiz declares himself to Flamengo and paraphrases Jorge Jesus

In an interview with Globo Esporte, the athlete talks a little about the feeling of wearing the Sacred Mantle and tells the weekly emotion of feeling something special wherever he plays due to the size of the crowd. In an emotional statement about what it’s like to play at Flamengo, David Luiz says that playing at the club is ‘living the best football there is’. Click here to learn more.

16:34 – Almería vs Real Madrid: where to watch Vinícius Júnior’s debut in La Liga 22/23

Against Almería, Vinícius Júnior should continue with the title. The player won the UEFA Super Cup last week by beating Frankfurt. The game marked the clash of the Champions League champion against the Europa League winner. Real’s European title came with a goal from Vinicius over Liverpool. Click here to learn more.

17:43 – Bia Haddad and ‘her’ Flamengo fans in Toronto shake the web

That’s right: there were flamenguists in the stands in Canada at a tennis game. Two fans wearing Flamengo shirts appeared on television during the match and sparked an instant reaction on social media. Flamenguistas felt represented and did not hide the joy of seeing red-blacks on the other end of the Americas. Click here to learn more.

18:25 – It will sell out: more than 55 thousand sold for Flamengo x Athletico

When entering the site and trying to make the purchase, only the lower west sector and Maracanã Mais appear available. Therefore, East, South and North are sold out. Also according to the GE, more than 55,000 tickets have already been sold and the expectation is for a number around 65,000 to be free. Click here to learn more.

19:47 – Recovery: Flamengo only depends on you to enter the G4

But to be second, you need to count on stumbling blocks from the rivals at the front. However, Mengão can finally put himself in the G4 and depends only on himself for that. That’s because the direct confrontation with Athletico this Sunday (14) is precisely against the fourth place. That is, the first team of the G4. Click here to learn more.

21:09 – Brest v Marseille: where to watch Gerson on the pitch in Ligue 1

The game takes place at 15:45 (Brasília time) and is against Stade Brestois. Gerson’s team will play away from home. In Brazil, fans can follow the match on ESPN 4. In addition, the broadcaster’s streaming service, Star+, is another option. Click here to learn more.

