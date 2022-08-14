Renato Augusto sees Corinthians’ “great game” and regrets defeat for “deadly team” | Corinthians

For Renato Augusto, despite the bad result, not everything is wrong at Timão:

– They took advantage of our mistake, I think we even played better, we created a lot, we looked for the result from beginning to end. But football has that, not always who plays better wins. (O Palmeiras) It’s a deadly team, if there’s a gap they’ll do it. They’ve been playing together for a long time. We played a great game, we can’t think that everything is wrong. Unfortunately, the victory did not come – analyzed the Corinthians shirt 8.

Asked if it is still possible to seek the leadership of Palmeiras, Renato Augusto said:

– We have to think game by game, turn the key to the Copa do Brasil, we have a big challenge on Wednesday. The thought now has to be in the Copa do Brasil – he declared.

Best moments of Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

The duel to which Renato Augusto refers is against Atlético-GO, at Neo Química Arena. In the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians was defeated 2-0.

With the victory in the Derby, Palmeiras opened nine points of advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão: 48 to 39. Timão can still be surpassed by Fluminense and Athletico in the complement of the round.

