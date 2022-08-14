Romance movies on Netflix: check out the 8 best feature films

How good it is to release sighs from passion, isn’t it? And watching plots with couples going through drama and comedy situations to be together makes us take a deep breath.

If you are part of the team that loves to witness scenes of pure love, will be delighted with today’s content. Thinking exactly of you, we brought you a list of the 8 best romance movies on Netflix.

And keep an eye on all the options available here, see? There are romantic movies for all tastes and ages. Check out:

1 – Continuity to Love (2022)

Perfect for anyone who loves a good dose of romance mixed with drama, Continence of Love It just arrived in the Netflix catalogue. However, it managed to win the hearts of countless lovers of the cutest genre of cinema.

The feature film follows the journey of Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson) and Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine). She’s a singer fighting for her life and he’s a Marine. The two are looking for career growth and, of course, covering their personal bills.

Thus, a contract marriage that has many benefits for both seems to be an opportunity that fell from the sky. However, their personalities are quite different. Will it work? It is worth checking!

two – Through My Window (2022)

Sexy and encouraging. These two adjectives are great to describe the romantic and spicy plot in Through My Window. If you like teenage clichés, you will fall in love with the protagonists of this film.

Adapted from a fanfic, the work permeates the life of Raquel (Clara Galle), who is in love with her neighbor Ares (Julio Peña) – the middle child of the very wealthy Hidalgos.

However, the romance does not happen the way we imagined, because the boy has his complications and is not very open to long love. Does the badboy know that he’s crazy in love, but doesn’t give his arm twist? So that’s the premise of the movie!

3 – I’m still here (2022)

Playback/Netflix

With warm and vibrant colors, the films I’m still here moved many viewers. Sensitive and exciting, the chemistry of the main couple translates passionate sensations, especially for those who appreciate stories made for the acceptance of our own ghosts.

With Joey King and Kyle Allen in the cast, the narrative addresses the romance lived by Tessa and Skylar. Young people, who have their own traumas, engage in a sighing romance.

However, after an accident that fatally took Skylar’s life, Tessa finds herself alone again. Now she has to deal with the fact and try to understand if your eternal love is trying to communicate with hereven on another plane.

4 – love and gelato (2022)

Based on the namesake by Jenna Evans Welch, the adaptation of love and gelato for Netflix screens is capable of making us laugh and fall in love. It can also be considered a cliché, but what would we do without them, right?

From a travel perspective, the story covers Lina’s (Susana Skaggs) walk to Italy. Her trip to the country was a wish of her mother, who died due to health reasons.

There she meets Alessandro (Saul Nanni) and Lorenzo (Tobia De Angelis). The two have a quarrelwhich makes the love triangle relationship even more interesting.

5 – He is awesome (2021)

Funny and captivating, the plot presents a retelling of a teen classic from the 90’s. He is awesome is a light and relaxed film, great to watch on an afternoon of movie marathons.

Focused on current careers, the title addresses the life of influencer Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae), who is on the rise. However, she also has a normal life, in which her mother is a long-shift Nurse.

A big challenge arises: transform Camaron – an unpopular boy – into a ravishing figure. In the meantime, she manages to capture other looks at life and new feelings begin to emerge.

6 – By Amazing Places (2020)

In case you want to watch a romance movie on Netflix that is touching and overwhelming, By Amazing Places must be an option. With scenes that make our hearts warm, the narrative also explores very important issues.

As a main theme we have the psychological disorders, particularly depression and mood swings. Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) is a girl who suffers from the loss of her sister, so she isolates herself from the world.

When nothing in her life makes more sense, Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) comes to her rescue. Together they support each other and exchange experiences, even the most traumatic and sad.

7 – 365 days (2020)

Playback/Netflix

Warm and passionate are two good words to describe the narrative. for fans of Fifty Shades of greythe long 365 days it can be a nice surprise. It’s worth investing if you like, let’s say, erotic scenes.

Through enchanting landscapes of Sicily, the film follows Laura (Anna-Maria) who is looking to adjust her relationship. Meanwhile, the woman is kidnapped by Massimo (Michele Morrone), a member of the Italian mafia.

From there the man offers a total of 365 days for the girl to fall in love with him. It won’t be easy to resist Massimo’s charms, a heartbreaker of the worst kind.

8 – Rich in Love (2020)

You know that hot romantic comedy to watch? So that’s exactly how the movie Rich in Love presents itself. In addition, the little bit of drama makes the national work even more exciting to be accompanied!

In the plot we have Paula (Giovanna Lancellotti), a student who wants with all her strength to become independent. She meets Teto (Danilo Mesquita), the son of a wealthy businessman.

Afraid to scare the girl with the buzzing reality of her life, the boy ends up hiding his true origin. So, between discoveries and desires, the two need to get right to be together.

So, have you watched any Netflix romance movies on this list? We hope you can marathon and enjoy the titles presented, which are recent in the catalog!