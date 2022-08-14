Romanian breaks Cesar Cielo’s record in the 100m freestyle – 08/13/2022 – Sports

It took a while, but it happened. After 13 years, Brazilian swimmer Cesar Cielo saw his world record in the 100 meters freestyle being broken this Saturday (13).

The new brand was established by 17-year-old phenom David Popovici in the final of the European Swimming Championships held in Italy.

The Romanian raced in 46s86, surpassing by five hundredths the time achieved by Cielo in July 2009.

In a post on social media, Cielo congratulated the young Romanian on the feat and, in a good-natured tone, acknowledged a certain sadness for having lost his personal brand.

“It’s not easy, see? I’ll be very honest. Recording is not like proof, it’s not like I lost in the pool. But it’s a kind of strange feeling. I’m happy for Popovici, who certainly deserved it and worked to get to this point. result. But I wanted the Brazilian flag to remain there”, he declared.

The Brazilian highlighted the fact that the record had been broken in the same pool where he had set his mark in 2009, at the Foro Italico in Rome.

At the time, the so-called technological suits were still allowed, banned the following year.

“That day has arrived. Even I thought it would never come again, because the record had been surviving for so many years, and with so many good people trying to beat it. But today, it happened. We have to be happy. It’s the evolution of swimming, the evolution of high yield”, said Cielo.

“We can’t complain. It’s been 13 years, one hour it was going to fall. Congratulations Popovici, you’re the man. Long live the new king”, concluded the Brazilian, who still holds the world record in the 50-meter freestyle (20s91), recorded in December 2009

Considered a new phenomenon in swimming, David Popovici also won the gold medal in the 200 meters freestyle during the European Championships.

He had debuted at the Budapest Adult World Cup in June with two titles, also in the 100 and 200 meters freestyle.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the young Romanian finished fourth in the 200-metre freestyle, in the final in which Brazilian Fernando Scheffer took the bronze medal.

“Yesterday (Friday), I said that the European record was just a step in a good direction. There was no urgency, I had to be patient. It was very special to beat this record achieved here in 2009 by Cielo”, declared Popovici after receiving the gold medal this Saturday in Rome.