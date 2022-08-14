Sad video of the crash of the large helicopter that killed the firefighting pilots published

The helicopter just moments from the fall, in the scene of the video below





A video that spread through social media on Saturday, August 13, shows the sad scene of the crash of a large CH-47D Chinook helicopter that killed the two pilots in the Salmon River in Idaho, USA, on July 21.

A press release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the rescue call was made just before 5:00 pm that day, but only now, nearly a month later, the recording below has been released (please wait for it to load if it doesn’t appear right away) .

ACCIDENT: Video footage emerges of a CH-47D Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Salmon River on July 21 while fighting the Moose Fire in Idaho. Both pilots were killed in the accident. https://t.co/j1jmaMmrk8 pic.twitter.com/SdgZbKobcf — Aviation World (@aviationworld00) August 13, 2022





“The aircraft contained two pilots who were evacuated and transported to medical facilities. Despite the lifesaving measures in place, each pilot succumbed to their injuries,” the press release said last month.

The riders’ names were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes and 36-year-old Jared Bird. Both were employees of ROTAK Helicopter services, decorated veterans and highly experienced pilots.

“We are devastated by this incredible loss,” writes Ely Woods, general manager of ROTAK Helicopter Services, in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Tommy and Jared represented the best our country has to offer. Our hearts go out to their families, friends and loved ones.”

ROTAK is working with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the US Forest Service during the investigation of the accident. All ROTAK helicopters have been taken out of service until further notice.

The two pilots were assisting firefighters battling a large fire about five miles southwest of the North Fork, near Salmon, within the Salmon-Challis National Forest.



