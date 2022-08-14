Samuel L. Jackson Talks About Working With ‘The Crown’ Star

Samuel L. Jackson participated in an interview with Josh Horowitz and commented on working with one of the stars of ‘The Crown’, in the new Disney series, ‘Secret Invasion’.

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Working With ‘The Crown’ Star On Secret Invasion

Check the comment!

I remember walking into the room (on the first day of shooting) and Olivia was there, and my reaction was, 'Ahhhhhhh!' And she looked at me and went, 'Ahhhhhh!' It was glorious, and a great pleasure. We had a lot of fun. Olivia is so amazing and effective in any scene… She is awesome." comments Samuel L. Jackson.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Killian Scott, in addition to the directors, who are Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

The series ‘Secret Invasion’ has not yet had a premiere date on Disney +, but you can subscribe to the streaming platform today. There you will find several other Marvel series to marathon and also review the Captain Marvel movie. Subscription prices start at BRL 27.90 per month.

