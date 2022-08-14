Santos under-15 and under-17 win in Paulistão

Santos’ youth teams achieved good results this Saturday morning. Both the under-15 and under-17 teams entered the field for the outcome of the second phase of the Paulista championship of the categories. The sub-15 ran over Olímpia 9-0, while the sub-17 thrashed Barretos 4-0.

Now, the two teams, already classified for the next stage of the tournaments, await the outcome of the rounds to know their next opponents and the table of the next stage.

The under-17 team’s next game will be against rival Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri, under the command of Verdão. The match is valid for the third round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 18:00 (Brasília time) this Tuesday.

Against Olímpia, as much as the score was elastic, Santos’ under-15 team took time to swing the nets. The first goal came only 10 minutes into the second half. Then the gate opened. The score ended at 9-0. Pepê Fermino (three times), Luca Meirelles, Jonathan, Pedro Padula, Lucas Jaime, Rafael Gonzaga and Isac scored the goals.

Check out the goals of the Santos rout by #PaulistãoSub17! ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/qDLHSq71yK — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 13, 2022

“First I wanted to thank God for getting into the game and being able to do my part. I was able to score three goals and help the team with four assists. Today we show that our group is united and that whoever comes from the bench maintains the high level of the team”, said Santos midfielder Pepê Fermino.

In the under-17, the authors of the four goals of Peixe against Barretos were Kauan Cristtyan, Deivid, Matheus Lima and Souza. The club goes through the second phase of the competition with the first position of group 16.

“Very happy for the victory, for the goal, but mainly for the performance of the team. We finished this second phase well, leaders of the group and now we are going to prepare even better. We are going strong for the Brazilian and for the third phase now, for Paulista”, declared left-back Souza.

