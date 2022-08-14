See how to find out who is cheating on you by message; check the signs

No one deserves to go through that feeling that they are being deceived by someone important, especially when you are lovingly connected to them. With that in mind, some researchers have developed a study whose results can show who may be deceiving you.

Is someone cheating on you? know who

Who has never felt that bad feeling that someone on the other side of the screen is cheating on you? Living with this suspicion is not cool. Faced with this reality, some specialists in psychology and related areas have developed a survey to make it possible to identify the less than honest individuals who are lying to us.

Talking face-to-face and texting are two totally different conditions. Talking in person with someone allows the other to notice some signs that something is wrong just by observing the way of talking, the constant exchange of glances and some gesture that is involuntary in the liar.

While this seems very tricky to detect in texts, Cornell University has shown that there are ways to investigate this and immediately recognize who might be lying to you. Know some of these details and get smarter the next time you’re talking to someone.

How to identify who may be deceiving you by message

According to studies publicized, the amount of words that are sent via text message says a lot about who you are dealing with, often whoever is lying will type fewer words to avoid opportunities to get stuck in their own words. The use of non-committal pronouns and phrases are some of the examples to watch out for when talking to the person in question.

Uncertainty phrases are another lie indicator used so that liars don’t have to commit to a certain story, leaving their intentions ambiguous. For example, liars can use “probably” or “possibly”.

In relation to both sexes, it is important to be aware, because women and men do not have the same behavior when it comes to lying! People in general tend to communicate more briefly and even objectively when they are feeding you a lie. True answers are more spontaneous.

Experts say this is due to the way we all behave in the face of a lie.

Women, compared to men, tend to use more pronouns and write only the basics. Men explain themselves more, although nothing is true in their statements. Generally speaking, non-committal words like “maybe”, “I will try” and “is likely” are the most typed when the person is lying or dodging.