see the probable team against Almeria

Credit: Divulgacao/Real Madrid

Almeria vs Real Madrid face each other this Sunday (14) at 17:00 (Brasília time), at the los Juegos Mediterráneos stadium, in Almería, in a game valid for the first round of La Liga. Current champion of the national tournament, the Merengue team emerges again as the great favorite for this season’s title.

Real Madrid lineup against Almeria

After winning the Uefa Super Cup, Real Madrid now wants to repeat last year’s achievements as well. In La Liga, the first step will be taken away from home. Today’s opponent does not have great pretensions in the table, but rather to remain in the elite division.

However, he returns with the status of champion of the ‘Serie B Spanish’. Even so, he knows that the main objective is to avoid a new descent. In the pre-match interview, Ancelotti conveyed all the excitement of reaping good results in front of Real Madrid.

– The sensations are good. We have all the will in the world. We will defend the title and each match will be very competitive. We hope that Vini Jr will be successful. He had an impressive season, very regularly, scoring a lot and being decisive. We ask him to keep it that way,” he said.

“The atmosphere is good, we have all the hope in the world to start this season, each game will be very difficult, starting tomorrow”, added the Italian.

The probable lineup of Real Madrid against Almería is as follows: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba and Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro and Modric; Valverde, Benzema and Vinicius Jr

DATASHEET:

Almeria vs Real Madrid

Date and time: 8/14/2022, at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Stadium de los Juegos Mediterráneos, in Almeria (ESP)

Where to watch: Star+

POSSIBLE SCALE:

ALMERÍA (Coach: Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia)

Fernando; Pozo, Ely, Babic and Akieme; De la Hoz, Costa and Robertone; Portillo, Sadiq and Ramazani

Embezzlement: Juanjo Nieto and Ivan Martos (injured)

REAL MADRID (Coach: Carlo Ancelotti)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba and Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro and Modric; Valverde, Benzema and Vinicius Jr

Embezzlement: Rodrygo (injured)