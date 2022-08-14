Shooting attack on bus leaves 8 injured in Jerusalem – 08/13/2022 – World

A shooting attack on a bus and a parking lot in Jerusalem left at least eight people injured, two of them in a serious condition, on Saturday night (13), the Israeli emergency services said.

The bombing took place near the tomb of King David, south of the Old City, and the suspect fled the scene. Israeli police closed off access to the Old City and were searching the area with the help of helicopters.

Rescuers told the Jerusalem Post newspaper that the bus was carrying pilgrims who had left the Western Wall, a holy site for Jews, when the gunman opened fire indiscriminately. The motive for the attack is unclear.

According to the YNews website, the bus was shot while it was stopped for a wheelchair user to board; two men were injured on the spot. The gunman then opened fire in a parking lot a few meters away, wounding a 30-year-old pregnant woman in the stomach, as well as four American tourists from the same family and a sixth person.

The spokesman for the Palestinian radical group Hamas, Fawzi Barhoum, described the attack as a courageous act of resistance. “It’s a natural response to the occupation, the settlers and their daily crimes against [os palestinos]”, he stated.

Last week, Israel carried out bombings against the Gaza Strip, leaving dozens of Palestinians dead, and the radical Islamic Jihad group fired hundreds of rockets into Israeli territory. Military incursions into the West Bank were also recorded.