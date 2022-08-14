Sport’s top scorer, Juba ends fasting of 13 games in a rout and sees Sport with morale by sequence | sport

Sport’s top scorer in the current season, Luciano Juba lived an uncomfortable fast of 13 matches without scoring in Serie B. But he left his mark in the 4-0 rout over CSA, this Saturday, a result that, according to him, motivates even more the team to follow in the fight for the G-4 – Leão is 8 points behind Vasco, 4th with 42.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, even playing at home and I’m very happy with today’s victory the way it was. We can get three points today and continue there on the G-4’s tail, which is the main objective “, said Juba.

At 46 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Luciano Juba do Sport against CSA

The striker now has 10 goals in the year, being the best red-black scorer. In Serie B, he is also the team’s top scorer, with 5, alongside Kayke Moreno-who also left his mark against CSA. Sander and Giovanni scored the other two in the match.

The last time Juba had scored was against Ponte Preta, in a 2-1 victory on June 2, for the Brazilian. Since then, his fast has coincided with the moment of greater red-black instability in Serie B, with a drop in performance that saw the team leave and move away from the G-4.

Now, Sport’s next opponent is Tombense, next Thursday, away from home

– It’s really a game for us to travel with morale and motivated, right? After a victory like that, we’ll work hard, travel to get there in Tombos and we can make a game to come out with the victory too – added Juba.

