Stars Reveal What No One Knows About Action Scenes

Coming from movies like captain America and Between Knives and Secrets, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas had no difficulty with the action scenes ofhidden agent, although they are not as easy as the audience sees on screens, as they recounted.

During a recent interview with US website Collider, the duo talked about the film and their previous experience in feature films in the genre, when asked what they would like audiences to know about making action sequences.

“I think the time it takes to shoot just, the simplest thing that maybe is on screen for two minutes, would take two weeks. Like the scale, the complexity of how to get all the actors and elements and locations together or whether it’s in the studio and blue screen or whatever, how to make it all work at once and combine with each other the energy and characters and everything. it’s just, it’s very, very complex. Really tiring,” De Armas said.

Evans complemented her colleague’s speech, remembering the how much they need to dedicate themselves to the same movement for a long time, incorporating several small details, so that it comes out as perfect and realistic as it is later seen by viewers.

“I mean, it’s repetition. In addition to this film, Ana and I made another film together, and in this film, it required this constant repetition. And it’s one thing if the scene itself only requires a moment of action, the whole setup and every moment is devoted to a quick punch.”

“But if that quick punch also embodies a little humanity or comedy, or a little tape of something authentic that also elevates the action to something more relatable, that you have to repeat those things over and over.”

“It’s repetition. It’s the fact that you’re going to be doing the same thing from a thousand angles, a thousand times. And you can’t walk away, because every take matters,” he pointed out.

The actress recalled a fact that seems quite silly, but which is quite important for the development of intense action scenes, such as those in her current work.

“Also, now because it’s cold and you want to wear jackets, you should. But then you’re doing all the action and you’re sweating and dying of heat and overheating. So yeah, it’s best to keep your clothes off and put on a jacket when you’re not filming,” she pointed out.

hidden agent is now available on Netflix.

