Synopsis, Cast, Trailer, and Review of the Afternoon Session

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

To start the month of August, Globo presents this Monday (1st), from 15:30, the film pixels in the Afternoon Session. In general, it is a 2015 Chinese-American film, in the action, comedy and science fiction genres, directed by Chris Columbus.

Meanwhile, Patrick Jean wrote the script, alongside Tim Herlihy, Timothy Dowling and Adam Sandler. The production is based on the 2010 eponymous short film directed by Frenchman Patrick Jean. The film airs on Globo, right after the rerun of a chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

Pixel Cast

The cast includes Adam Sandler as Sam Brenner; Anthony Ippolito as Young Sam Brenner; Kevin James as President William Cooper, President of the United States. Meanwhile, Jared Riley is young Will Cooper; Michelle Monaghan is Lieutenant Colonel Violet Von Patten; Peter Dinklage is Eddie “Fireblaster” Plant; and Andrew Bambridge as Young Fireblaster.

Josh Gad is Ludlow Lamonsoff; Jacob Shinder is young Ludlow; Brian Cox is Admiral James Porter. pixels it also has Sean Bean who gives life to the General of the Army; Jane Krakowski is First Lady Jane Cooper; Affion Crockett is Sergeant Dylan Cohan.

Furthermore, Ashley Benson is Lady Lisa; Matt Lintz is Matty van Pettern; Lainie Kazan is Mickey Lamonsoff; Thomas Ridgewell is Fred and Denis Akiyama is Toru Iwatani.

Pixel Synopsis

Extraterrestrials mistake images from classic arcade video games for a declaration of war and decide to invade planet Earth using technology inspired by games like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Arkanoid, Galaga, Centipede and Donkey Kong. To combat the alien onslaught, the United States hires former arcade champions to lead the defense of the planet.

Trailer

What did the critics say about the film?

Rotten Tomatoes rated the film as rotten, as it only received a 16% approval rating from 173 reviews. The average score was 3.9/10, and the site’s consensus states that pixels It is “Much like the worst arcade games of the era that inspired it, Pixels has little replay value and isn’t worth a quarter.” In addition, it is worth mentioning that the audience gives a 4.6 note to the production.

Pixel box office

worldwide, pixels grossed US$ 244.9 million, for a production of R$ US$ 129 million. However, after discounts, the budget was reduced to $88 million. In addition, another $57 million was spent on impressions and advertising, bringing its total cost to $145 million.

Where to watch Pixels?

If you are interested in watching the movie without commercials and without cuts, we recommend that you search for the title on Netflix. On the other hand, if you don’t have a subscription, you can rent pixels on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Did you like the article? See other news you might like to read here: