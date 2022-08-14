Taliban forces women to marry their members, beats those who wear pants, says Afghan refugee – News

Sara Razi, a 23-year-old Afghan, was in Bangladesh when she saw her country on television fall under Taliban for the second time, the group remained in power between 1996 and 2001. On that August 15, 2021, she desperately called her family looking for news. Before the group’s resumption, she decided to leave Afghanistan to start a degree in economics, due to fear of the Taliban advance.

“My family is spread across the world. One of my sisters is in the US, the other has gone to New Zealand and my brother also left the country after being threatened numerous times by the Taliban. After the new government, only my mother remained in Kabul”, she tells in an exclusive interview with R7. Another brother of Sara was killed by the radical group and her father died of Covid-19.

“When I talk to my friends they cry a lot because they couldn’t finish their studies. The Taliban left universities open to have international support, but in reality many professors left the country and the students only learn Islamic values,” she adds.





According to Sara, a small proportion of Afghan women manage to leave the country on international scholarships. Many people would rather face various risks than remain in Afghanistan. Refugees seek to enter nearby countries such as Pakistan and Iran.

Amnesty International carried out a survey of the situation of Afghan women and girls under Taliban rule from September 2021 to June 2022. The survey was published in July this year and reveals that the radical government prevented the vast majority of girls from schooling. average return to school. At universities, the Taliban harass students so much that they stop attending classes or decide not to enroll in courses.

Among so many restrictions, women were expelled from most jobs and removed from public office. In addition, they are prohibited from traveling more than 70 km without a family man and they are forced to wear the burqa in public environments, so that their bodies and faces are fully covered.

“When I watch the international news, it is very difficult to believe what is happening. The Taliban forces several women to marry their soldiers, beats those who take to the streets wearing pants and arrests those who do not obey their orders,” says Sara Razi. “Women will never be safe under this government.”

Like her, Amnesty International’s document also denounces the forced marriage of girls to members of the Taliban. Afghan families marry off their daughters because they are unable to support them due to the serious economic crisis that has gripped the country.





Reports of arrests are also present in the survey. “According to four individuals who worked in detention centers run by the Taliban, the group arrests women and girls for violating its discriminatory policies, such as rules against appearing in public without a male family member.”

“Afghan women arbitrarily detained for alleged ‘moral corruption’ or for fleeing abuse do not have access to legal advice, are subjected to torture, as well as inhumane conditions of detention,” the text concludes.





In the midst of so many violations, Sara believes that international bodies could do more for her country, as well as allied countries. For her, it is clear that countries like China and Russia, which support the Taliban government, do not care about the rights lost by the Afghan population. Outraged by the government’s abuses and lack of diplomatic action, she has no idea when she will return to her country or see her family again.



