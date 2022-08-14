The 11 Most Expensive Movies Made for Streaming Platforms

See the productions that weighed the most in the pocket of digital services!

Hollywood is still figuring out how to deal with the streamingespecially without clear indicators of success such as box office receipts.

Over the past decade, companies like Netflix put heavy money into their productions, hoping to attract more subscribers. Others, like the HBO Maxdo not want to open their pockets with costly works, given the recent cancellation of batgirlwhose budget was in the region of US$90 million.

We’ve rounded up the 10 most expensive movies ever made for video platforms below. streaming!