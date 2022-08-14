The 11 Most Expensive Movies Made for Streaming Platforms

See the productions that weighed the most in the pocket of digital services!
Hollywood is still figuring out how to deal with the streamingespecially without clear indicators of success such as box office receipts.
Over the past decade, companies like Netflix put heavy money into their productions, hoping to attract more subscribers. Others, like the HBO Maxdo not want to open their pockets with costly works, given the recent cancellation of batgirlwhose budget was in the region of US$90 million.
We’ve rounded up the 10 most expensive movies ever made for video platforms below. streaming!
The Irishman (2019)
A few years ago, platforms streaming were praised for financing films that no longer had space in theaters. One of these examples is the irishambitious work of Martin Scorsese at Netflix who used and abused digital rejuvenation techniques.
The film reportedly had a budget of $225 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter – which claims that Scorsese has a long history of blowing the budget.
Red Alert (2021)
One of the main expenses in any film production is the cast. The more stars, the more expensive. Red alert understands this well when building an action feature with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the height of its popularity.
The film made Netflix shell out $200 million, but the company says it was worth it given the impressive viewership numbers. A sequel is already in development.
Hidden Agent (2022)
Another of the most expensive works on Netflix so far is hidden agent. This spy drama is based on a book by Mark Greaneyand directed by Russo brothers – duo that shone in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
The long, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling (and a shitload of big names) also cost the company about $200 million. Netflix liked the result, and has already approved a sequel and a spin-off film.
Tomorrow’s War (2021)
Although it pays the most money, it’s not just Netflix that knows how to spend it. O Amazon Prime Video also offered a blank check which resulted in Tomorrow’s Wara sci-fi action movie starring Chris Pratt.
The film reportedly cost in the region of $200 million, and was a moderate success for the filmmaker. streaming.
Mulan (2020)
ok that Mulan It wasn’t exactly planned for the streaming, but a victim of circumstances. the movie of disney reimagines classic animation in live actionand was planned to hit theaters when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
With the rooms closed, the feature was one of the first to be released directly on Disney+ – only with an additional fee in addition to the subscription fee. Because of this, the film joins the list for its budget of US$200 million – which even managed to recover some of that in the few countries in which it was shown on the big screen, having earned US$70 million at the box office.
Squad 6 (2019)
Apparently, Ryan Reynolds is one of the most spendthrift figures in the streaming. Her second appearance on the list is, in fact, the first expensive movie she starred in on Netflix, back in 2019.
Directed by Michael Bay, squad 6 cost around $150 million for the platform.
Red: Growing Up is a Beast (2022)
Disney does not invest large amounts for exclusive Disney films. streamingbut clearly there is a tendency to cancel the theatrical release of costly works and put them straight into the Disney+.
two years after Mulanit was animation’s turn Red: Growing up is a Beast, which missed its cinematic release at the last minute – even with theaters already open and working normally. The cartoon, which has a budget of US$175 million, became a hit on the digital platform.
The Adam Project (2022)
The third project starring gastão Ryan Reynolds it is also the most recent. Launched in 2022, The Adam Project It’s a family-friendly sci-fi that cost an estimated $116 million into Netflix’s pockets.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)
Popularly known as Snydercut, Justice League by Zack Snyder There’s a lot of story to be faithfully told on this list. In short, the filmmaker shot Justice League to be released in theaters in 2017, but was eventually removed from the project, which was finalized by Joss Whedon with disastrous results.
After a huge commotion from the fans, the Warner Bros. finally approved that Zack Snyder could finish his work – only he took the opportunity to expand, retouch and create new material. With the project being one of the flagships of the HBO Maxthe studio approved and opened the pockets.
At the end of the day, putting together the budget of the original work with the additional $70 million that the director took, you can say that Justice League by Zack Snyder cost something in the region of an impressive $300 million.
argylle
Entering the territory of unreleased films, you can see that the Apple TV+ want to clash with others streamings, and not afraid to spend money for it. One of his most ambitious projects is the spy drama argylle.
In this film, an amnesiac spy believes he is a brilliant spy book author, unaware that his award-winning stories are actually his real memories. The film stars Henry Cavillbut it has strong names, ranging from Bryan Cranston, John Cena and Sam Rockwell up until Dua Lipa and Bryce Dallas Howard.
No release date yet for argyllebut the budget for the work is in the region of US$200 million.
Killers of the Flower Moon
After making the most expensive movie on Netflix, Martin Scorsese will make the most expensive movie on Apple TV+. Killers of the Flower Moon is his ambitious next project, which will reunite him with the actor Leonardo DiCaprio in a plot about murders in the 1920s.
The film’s budget is on par with that of the irish, worth $225 million, and could end up costing even more by the end of production. There is no premiere date yet.
How many of these on the list have you watched? Leave it in the comments below!