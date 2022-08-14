The 7 best (and 6 worst) Ana De Armas movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Ana de Armas has only become a major Hollywood figure in recent years, with her award-winning roles in a few recent blockbusters having a lot to do with her sudden rise to stardom. She is not inexperienced, however; for nearly ten years before hitting the big leagues, she had been an acclaimed actress, but not to the same degree she is today.

Updated July 25, 2022 by Colin McCormick: In recent years, Ana de Armas has continued to cement herself as one of Hollywood’s most exciting new talents, with roles that showcase her as a comedic talent, dramatic powerhouse, and badass action star. With his latest role in Netflix’s action movie The Gray Man, the De Armas star looks like it will only continue to grow. Now seems like a good time for fans to revisit some of her most acclaimed work, as well as some projects that have fallen short of critics.

Available on Roku Channel, Voodoo and Redbox

The 2016 sports biopic stone hands follows the life of Panamanian boxing world champion Roberto Durán, from his training days to his professional career. Ana de Armas appears as Roberto’s wife, Felicidad Inglesias.

The first Hollywood film of de Armas’ career proved to be a major turning point. Reviews were mixed, although her performance itself was praised as energetic and charismatic.

Netflix’s latest blockbuster the gray man features an all-star cast that hopes to launch a new franchise for the streaming platform. Ryan Gosling plays a spy who discovers a deadly secret that forces him on the run from a ruthless agent (Chris Evans).

While critics found the film somewhat conventional as an action film, Gosling received solid praise for his role as an action hero, as well as Evans in a rare villain role. Along with the A-list actors facing off against each other, the film features a strong supporting cast with De Armas as an agent who joins Evans’ character on the hunt.

The dark comedy biopic war dogs is the wild, true story of two young men, played by Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, who win a multi-million dollar offer to supply the US government with weapons. Teller’s character is joined by his wife, played by de Armas, who witnesses his journey from masseuse to arms dealer.

Director Todd Phillips seemed ready to show people that he was more than just a wild comedies director and many critics found this to be a compelling and outrageous crime story.

Available on Prime Video, Hoopla and Kanopy

Based on the crime thriller three seconds from the best-selling duo Roslund & Hellström, 2019 The Informant follows ex-con Pete Koslow, who, because of his former skill as a Special Forces soldier, is brought in by the FBI to help them take down a notorious mob boss. Ana de Armas appears as Koslow’s wife, although her character doesn’t have much screen time.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, although it has its fans, who see it as an underrated thriller.

Available on Prime Video, Epix, DIRECTV and Spectrum on Demand

Daniel Craig bids farewell to the character 007 with his final appearance in no time to die. The film took the character to surprising places like no other Bond film and served as a fitting end to Craig’s era. But it was Ana de Armas who stole the show in her brief role as Bond’s ally Paloma.

The film sees Bond confront a new villain who threatens him in ways no adversary has before. With an abundance of style and some exciting action sequences, it’s a great entry into the franchise. A common critic, however, was that de Armas’ role was too small.

Available on Netflix and HBO Max

A long-awaited sequel to one of the greatest cyberpunk films ever made, Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling in a futuristic world with bioengineered life and advanced artificial intelligence; de Armas plays his holographic girlfriend, Joi.

The film successfully updated an ’80s classic for modern times, and thus received due acclaim for its writing, story, performances, and direction.

Available for rent on Apple TV

A modern mystery set in a mansion full of suspects, 2019 knives Armas star as Marta, the kind and intelligent nurse of millionaire writer Harlon Thrombey; when he is found dead in her office, she becomes involved in the ensuing murder case.

Praised as a genre masterpiece that truly proved Rian Johnson the king of subverted expectations, knives it was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. It was also a very re-watchable movie, as fans discovered many clues after a second viewing.

A drama set in a Cuban task force trying to take down an anti-Castro cult from the inside, 2019 wasp net starred in Armas in the role of Ana Martinez, the estranged wife of a drug-trafficking spy.

The film received mixed to negative reviews, with major criticisms stemming from its poor pacing and lazy writing – although the performances and atmosphere were widely praised.

the erotic thriller Deep waters didn’t make much of a fuss when it was released this year, despite having some big names in the lead roles. The film stars De Armas and Ben Affleck as a couple whose trust in each other is constantly in question, leading to some deadly consequences.

Despite director Adrian Lyne’s acclaimed career, critics have admitted Deep waters It wasn’t your best work. While fans of the erotic thriller genre might find something worthwhile in the film, it was considered a waste of the two talented stars.

A good old horror movie about strange dangers, OCD Toc follows Evan Webber (played by Keanu Reeves), a happily married man who wants to spend his Father’s Day weekend working from home while his family goes on vacation. His plans are interrupted by the arrival of two strangers, Genesis (played by Lorenzo Izzo) and Bel (played by de Armas), who at first seem to have innocent intentions – though it soon becomes clear that they don’t plan on letting him enjoy his weekend. .

While some critics liked the film’s over-the-top emotions, it received largely negative reviews for its lackluster writing, unlikely story, and bizarre ending.

the crime drama The Night Clerk follows a lonely, autistic clerk (played by Tye Sheridan) who becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation at his hotel – while he initially tries to prove his innocence, he soon realizes he will have to find the real killer if he wants to protect a man. invited by who fell in love (played by de Armas) of evil.

The protagonist’s performances received critical acclaim, although this did not resolve the many problems found in the film’s story and script.

Available on Starz, DIRECTV and Spectrum on Demand

A high-speed heist thriller following Andrew and Garrett, two car-thieving brothers who mess with the wrong crime lord, the 2017 movie Overload Armas co-star as Stephanie, Andrew’s crime-hardened girlfriend.

While the story had potential, it failed to live up to it, and critics couldn’t find much more of value in the lukewarm, clichéd action movie.

Available on Redbox and Pluto TV

After working alongside Keanu Reeves on OCD Tocde Armas had the opportunity to co-star with him again in 2016 expose. Unfortunately, the film, which follows a detective who uncovers lies, corruption and cover-ups in his own police force, did not impress critics.

Critics praised the strong cast, but the story was nothing to write home about, and the script deprived the film’s stars of any opportunity to showcase their talent.