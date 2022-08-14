The Crown production seeks young actress to play Kate Middleton

One of the most popular series on Netflix, The Crown is not only an award-winning series worldwide, but also causing a lot of discussion, especially among the inhabitants of the United Kingdom, accused of passing on untrue information several times.

Kate Middleton could be played in The Crown

In information confirmed by Variety, the production of The Crown is looking for an important addition to its cast, which presumably, for the sixth season, would be public figure Kate Middleton, who has been married to Britain’s Prince William since 2011.

The official casting call is described by “an exceptional young actress”, adding that “this is a good role in an award-winning drama series and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance.”

The Duchess of Cambridge met the Prince while the two were studying at the same university, and now, the couple is second in line to the throne after William’s father, Prince Charles.

Created by Peter Morgan and executive produced by Stephen Daldry and Andy Harries, the series is produced by Left Bank Pictures alongside Sony Pictures and distributed exclusively by Netflix.

As a long-running history series, the series has a long main cast formed by Claire Fox, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Eileen Atkis, Jeremy Northam, Victoria Hamilton, Ben Miles, Greg Wise, Jared Harris, John Lithgow, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Erin Doherty, Jane Lapotaire, Charles Dance, Josh O’Connor, Geraldine Chaplin, Michael Maloney, Emerald Fennell, Andrew Buchan, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Stephen Boxer.

Check out the official synopsis for The Crown:

This drama follows the political rivalries and romantic intrigues of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

All four seasons of The Crown are available to view on Netflix. The fifth and sixth seasons, which will be the last of the series, are in production.

