The lives of singers Tegan and Sara become a series. Watch the trailer for “High School”

The American platform Freevee (ex-IMDb TV), which belongs to Amazon, released the trailer for “High School”, a teen series inspired by the memoir by singers Tegan and Sara Quin, of the hits “Nineteen”, “Back In Your Head”. ” and “Now I’m All Messed Up”.

The preview shows the great friendship of the twins, the discovery of their passion for music and, also, for other girls, with the right to several typical dramas of adolescence.

The cast highlights the twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, who make their screen debuts, as well as Cobie Smulders (the agent Maria Hill in the Marvel films) and Kyle Bornheimer (“Marriage Story”) as the young people’s parents.

The adaptation was produced by actress Clea DuVall (“Heroes”), who directed a clip of the Canadian artists in 2016 – before becoming the director of “Somebody Warns?” (2020). DuVall also directs six of the eight episodes of Season 1, which will premiere Oct. 14 in the US.

Like other Freevee series, “High School” should arrive in Brazil via Amazon’s Prime Video.

See below the trailer and cover of the book by Tegan & Sara, originally released in 2019.