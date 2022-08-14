‘The Palmeiras squad has a lot of versatility’

Palmeiras parents will spend the next Sunday radiant, with the celebration of Father’s Day – celebrated annually on the second Sunday in August – and also because of the important victory won by Abel Ferreira’s team, against Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. with goal [contra] of Roni, Palmeiras won by 1 to 0 and opened nine points of advantage in the table of the Brazilian Championship.

At Live from Palmeirasprogram of UOL Esporte right after Verdão’s matches, Alicia Klein and Danilo Lavieri praised the different ways the team plays, with players who can play different roles, according to what each duel requires. “It’s a squad that has a lot of versatility, and it’s shorter by choice of Abel, because he knows that many players play different roles, except for Weverton who plays only behind, although he also sets up counterattacks.”

Danilo also took the opportunity to praise Bruno Tabata, a new reinforcement from Alviverde, who made his Derby debut: “He is a versatile player, which is a hallmark of this Palmeiras team. center forward; Danilo plays from ‘5’ and ‘8’; Zé Rafael plays from ‘5’, ‘8’ and, if necessary, ’10’; López plays inside and outside the area; Dudu plays on both sides and false nine; Scarpa plays in the winger, midfielder; Veiga plays in the midfield”, he said.

For Alicia, the signing of the number 27 shirt matches what Abel Ferreira has been looking for in the players who make up the alviverde group, with ‘young people who are looking to grow’. “And Palmeiras still has the advantage, when hiring, of being a very winning team. It’s easier to bring in reinforcements when you have structure [física, de CT] and has a quiet, peaceful dressing room. I don’t see another competitor in Brazil that has such tranquility in the locker rooms as Palmeiras has”, he added.

