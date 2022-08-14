“The result was…”; Grêmio fans try to see the bright side in defeat that crowned goalkeeper Diogo Silva

Grêmio lost this Saturday (13), 2-0 to CRB, in the Second Division. In a match valid for the 24th round of Serie B, Tricolor played with one more since the 24th minute of the first stage, which bothered even more the fans of the Immortal. If numerical superiority were not enough, the big name of the Alagoas victory was goalkeeper Diogo Silvabut that stood out with the feet.

That’s because the King Pele stadium top scorer today was the one who is used to preventing goals from being scored. Goalkeeper Diogo Silva, with stints in Vasco and Ceará, scored twice from a penalty and became the best player of the match. On the night that will be marked in the goalkeeper’s career, Guilherme Romao was still expelled for entry on Rodrigo Ferreira, halfway through the first half.

If the result does not bring anything good to Grêmio, at first, the fans try to find some side that benefits the gauchos. For a wing of Tricolor supporters, bad results can show the Board of Directors need to change the technical command to Serie A. In the judgment of these Grêmio players, the Club needs to look for a new coach at the turn of the year, when it should reach access.

The confidence that Grêmio will play Serie A in 2023 is high on the Arena sides. Today Tricolor is in third place, tied in points with the vice-leader, Bahia. After Cruzeiro, which is isolated as the first place, the situation of the rest of the G4 is very similar. The fourth, for example, which is Vasco da Gama, has 42 points, just one less than Grêmio and Bahia.