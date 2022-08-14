The twins navigate their teens

Tegan and Sara are just two precocious girls navigating adolescence in the first teaser trailer for High school. Based on her memoir of the same name, the series will premiere October 14 on Amazon Freevee.

While many people see the singer-songwriters as an inseparable duo, the new teaser focuses on their glaring differences. “What happened to your eye?” a girl asks in the school bathroom. “My sister punched me in the face,” comes the reply. When asked if they are twins, one responds: “No”, while the other says: “Yes”, and then we hear the complaint: “We had to share everything”.

But just because they fight doesn’t mean they don’t love each other. At the end of the teaser, we see them pick up a guitar and write a song, singing together: “Tegan didn’t go to school today.”

High school starring Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara Quin. Cobie Smulders (The Avengers, How I met your mother) and Kyle Bornheimer (Story of a wedding, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) play the twins’ parents, and the cast is completed by Esther McGregor. Check out the preview below.

In more music news, Tegan and Sara signed to Mom + Pop Records earlier this year, announcing Cry Baby and releasing “Fucking Up What Matters” and “Yellow”, which we named Song of the Week. You can catch them on tour starting in October and tickets are available here.