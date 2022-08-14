They have to face the challenges of a long-distance relationship in one of the best romances ever made.

madly in love It is a drama film and a lot of romance released in 2011 and that will conquer you.

Directed by Drake Doremusit has its own script Drake and Ben York Jones.

In the list we have Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones and Jennifer Lawrence as protagonists.

In the plot, the English Anna (Felicity Jones) is studying in the United States when he meets Jacob (Anton Yelchin), a young American.

They fall in love and live a brief love story. The young woman exceeds her stay limit, violating her study visa to stay with her lover, and is expelled from the country. Living on different continents, they try to maintain a long-distance relationship and struggle to be together again.

madly in love is available on Amazon Prime Video premium, and for rent at Youtube and Apple TV+.

Because it’s an older movie, you can easily find it on Google and it’s fun.

madly in love It has a 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoe.

The consensus says: “It wisely has the pitfalls of many romantic films, but like Like Crazy it allows its characters to express themselves beyond dialogue, crafting a true, intimate study.”

The film was The Christian Science Monitor’s third best film of 2011.

See the trailer: