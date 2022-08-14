Thor was never Chris Hemsworth’s favorite superhero, reveals actor

Chris Hemsworth, made an unusual revelation on his social media. After sharing a photo from when he was still a child, the actor showed that in fact, he was always a fan of another superhero.

The fun post was made to celebrate his 39th birthday, which took place on August 11th. According to the caption, her past personality would have been very disappointed with the choice.

”My younger self would be so disappointed,” he joked.

The star, recently debuted in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich already has the franchise’s second-highest grossing so far, grossing around $700 million worldwide.

The long one is just behind Thor: Ragnarokwhich reached $853 million at the time of its release.

On the other hand, despite the success with the public, the film received a very bad rating on Rotten Tomatoes, receiving only 65% ​​approval.

In the story, the demigod faces an existential crisis, which will show another side of the hero in search of self-knowledge. However, he won’t have time to enjoy his retirement, as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Baleis committed to the extinction of its species.

Movie could be actor’s farewell as Thor

after colleagues Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.said goodbye to their characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universethe star, who has already played the hero in eleven films from the studios, still doesn’t know if he will be invited to a next participation.

Despite the uncertainty, he declared that he would be very happy if that happened, but that he doesn’t hold grudges if the producers’ plans are different from his own.

”I’m open to anything, you know? I am very grateful to have made so many films and I am proud of this one in particular. If I’m lucky enough to make any more, great. Otherwise, it’s fantastic, I’m grateful anyway,” he admitted.

In case it is the last participation of the actor, he declared that at least he managed to fulfill a desire he had for a long time, that of appearing completely naked in the story.

”I prepared for this scene for 10 years, it was kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor, I was shirtless and I was like, “You know what’s going to be cool? A decade from now, I’ll take it all away”, he recalls.

The list also has Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunderis showing in Brazilian cinemas.

