08/14/2022 | 11:11





Tom Holland will step away from social media to take care of his mental health. The news was shared by the actor himself on Instagram. In a video, Zendaya’s boyfriend stated that he will even delete apps from his phone.

In the post, he says:

– I took time off from social media for my mental health. I find Instagram and Twitter suffocating. I feel stuck when I read certain things about myself on the internet and more recently it was doing a lot of harm to my state of mental health so I decided to take a step back and delete the app from my phone.

The actor also stated that he encourages others to do the same, and that he hopes his video can help someone.

– I know there is a terrible stigma about mental health. I know reaching out and asking for help isn’t something we should be ashamed of, but it’s a lot easier said than done. So I hope these apps are a first step for you to be happier, she says.