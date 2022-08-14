Top 10 Zachary Levi Movies According to IMDb » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

After the new trailer for Shazam! Gods Fury dazzled San Diego Comic-Con, fans everywhere turned to see how the beloved crime fighter would fare against the Daughters of Atlas when the movie comes out in December. Longtime TV and film star Zachary Levi reprises the titular role as Shazam, teenager Billy Batson’s superhero alter ego, who combines the wisdom and strength of various mythological characters.

With a healthy balance of live-action film work and voice acting, Zachary Levi continues to build on his impressive film resume, with IMDb users largely favoring Levi’s latest big-screen outings over his earlier ones.

10 Remember Sunday (2013) – 6.9

Stream on Plex

Levi stars opposite Alexis Bledel in the ABC/Hallmark romantic comedy remember sunday, a charming TV movie that IMDb users are quick to notice that eschews genre clichés and sentimental conventions. The plot follows waitress Molly (Bledel), who meets and falls in love with Gus (Levi), a capricious jeweler whose short-term memory loss causes a small hiccup in their parentage.

Despite the wide appeal of a network novel, many fans of the film on IMDb note how it manages to avoid the sentimental nature of typical Hallmark films and tackle serious issues while delivering a surprisingly thoughtful story that avoids happy endings. Others highlight Levi’s magnetic charms and electric chemistry with Bledel in a sweet riff on amnesiac romantic comedies like 50 First Dates.

9 Shades Of Ray (2008) – 6.9

Not currently available for streaming

In one of his first film roles, Levi flies as Ray Rehman in Tones of Lightning, a coming-of-age romantic comedy that IMDb fans praise for its affirming and uplifting charms. The story follows aspiring actor and bartender Ray as his parents separate, leaving him to question the institution of marriage and the notion of soulmates as he navigates his bifurcated American and Pakistani heritage.

Written and directed by Jaffar Mahmood with vulnerable honesty and pinpoint authenticity, IMDb fans wisely note how brilliantly and convincingly Levi strays from his iconic role. chuck on TV, delivering a truly impressive performance that not only evolves throughout the story, but also traverses the full gamut of human emotions in the process in ways that induce joyful and melancholy tears in equal measure.

8 Shazam! (2019) – 7.0

Stream on HBO Max

Levi may have landed a role of a lifetime as Shazam!, the charming superhero wizard and alter ego who helps young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) find his missing birth mother. In an age where most superhero movies are dark, dark and hyper-violent, Shazam! reintroduced the silly, wacky, lighthearted picture of big-screen comic book fans who were painfully absent. As such, Shazam! is considered one of the best DECU movies ever recorded.

The overwhelming praise Shazam! on IMDb reveals how fun, absurd, light-hearted and easy-to-watch the movie is, recalling the superhero days of the 80s and 90s when comic book movies were still mostly geared towards kids rather than adults. An enjoyable feel-good diversion, Levi’s performance was also praised on IMDb for getting the tone and tenor of the character right.

7 American Underdog (2021) – 7.1

Stream on Hulu

american underdog tells the true story of Kurt Warner (Levi), a former grocery packer who managed to live out his dream of playing quarterback for the St. Louis Rams, the team he led to a Super Bowl victory in 2000. Buoyed by his faith and loving wife Brenda (Anna Paquin), Kurt overcame all odds to become an eventual Hall of Famer after a great professional career.

Despite the sugary clichés of most sports dramas, american underdog was praised on IMDb for being a true, inspiring and genuinely inspiring story that gives everyone who sees it a ray of lasting hope. More saliently, many IMDb voters note how the film comes after a dark period following the global pandemic and registers as a refreshed and much-needed shot in the arm.

6 Apollo 10 1/2: A Childhood in the Space Age (2022) – 7.3

Stream on Netflix

Levi voices the role of NASA employee Kranz in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, film director Richard Linklater’s heartfelt ode to growing up in Houston, Texas in the late 1960s during the space race. The fun animated film combines nostalgia for the past with the exciting promise of the unknown future to create a totally unique experience of wide-eyed childlike wonder.

While Levi’s role is much smaller, most IMDb users comment on how well the film recaptures a specific place and time, with Linklater’s universal themes. Childhood combined with the distinctive animation style of waking life to create something new and familiar at the same time in a touching coming-of-age story that almost every child can recognize and relate to.

5 Psych: The Movie (2017) – 7.3

Stream on Peacock

Levi makes a hilarious twist Psychoanalysis: The Movie as William McGoldrick, aka Thin White Duke, a David Bowie lookalike in the made-for-TV spin-off film. The story brings Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dule Hill) together over the holidays when one of their colleagues is suddenly targeted by a mysterious enemy, with Thin White Duke involved in a kidnapping scheme.

While some IMDb users think the movie wasn’t as entertaining as some of the best TV show episodes, others highlight how fun and over-the-top the action is and how Roday and Hill have reignited their volcanic chemistry after years off the air. giving fans the exact kind of nostalgic service they’ve come to expect in a film adaptation.

4 The Mauritanian (2021) – 7.4

Broadcast at show time

Based on a true story, Mauritania chronicles the military detention of North African citizen Mahemdou Ould Slahi, who was wrongfully accused of being involved in the 9/11 attacks in the USA and detained in Guantánamo Bay for 14 years. Levi plays against the type as Neil Buckland, a bureaucratic US intelligence agent who makes it difficult for Mohamdeou to be released.

Despite the harrowing subject matter, many on IMDb label the film as a powerfully sober and revealing account of US corruption and misconduct and a story of international importance that needed to be told and seen. A morally dubious case that raises the question of who the real good guys are, Mauritania proves that Levi is not immune to polarizing material.

3 Tangled (2010) – 7.7

Stream on Disney+

The magically enchanting fairy tale of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) has enchanted the masses endlessly in tangled, in which Levi voices the romantic role of Flynn Rider. The story concerns Rapunzel embracing her identity and finding her voice after the dashing Flynn takes her away from her tower and opens up her worldview.

Released after a period of relative low for Disney, most IMDb fans of the film note the film’s glorious and triumphant return to form. tangled it’s for the House of the Rat as the main purveyor of princess love, with the playful relationship between Moore and Levi carrying the film’s charms a long way. A wellness event for the whole family to enjoy, tangled it has broad appeal like very few films that Levi has been in.

2 Thor: Ragnarok – 7.9

Stream on Disney+

Reprising his role as the Asgardian warrior Fandral from Thor: The Dark WorldLevi ended the character arc in Thor: Ragnarok after being stabbed to death by Hela. The larger story concerns Thor’s escape from the planet Sakaar and his attempt to prevent the apocalypse from destroying his home planet.

By far the highest rated Thor movie on IMDb, the general consensus on the movie includes the sheer outburst that Taiki Waititi has in one of his best films, subverting the stern, overly serious tone and tenor of the previous installments and injecting a hilarious humor. playful sensibility in the story and characters. IMDb fans love how the film works as a comedy first and a superhero movie second, creating a fascinating and unique MCU experience.

1 VGHS: The Movie (2012) – 8.1

Not currently available for streaming

According to IMDb, the highest rated film in Zachary Levi’s filmography is Video Game High School: The Movie. The story follows teenagers at an elite gym where they train as the most skilled competitive video game players in the world. Levi plays Ace, one of the snarky instructors for the teens who help them develop their gaming skills.

Acclaimed on IMDb for its kinetic camera work, excellent sound design, and immersive storyline that combine to create a thoroughly satisfying cinematic experience, VGHS: The Movie It may not be Levi’s best-known project, but it remains one of the most beloved by anyone who has seen it. take a chance before Shazam! Gods Fury drops by this Christmas to see the full range of Levi’s acting talents.