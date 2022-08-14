[TÓPICO DEDICADO] – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3XXX – Read the rules in the first post | Page 1096 | Adrenaline Forum

GPU prices keep dropping – AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT now retailing for $699, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti starting at $869.​

Custom graphics AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti see GPU prices drop by 30%​

The overall GPU market has dropped tremendously in recent months due to the cryptocurrency crash, PC market decline, and overall low demand due to the anticipation of high-end GPUs. This has resulted in graphics cards, especially high-end models, hitting a new low in terms of pricing. We recently saw EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti drop from an MSRP of $2149 to $1,149, a drop of nearly -47% below its launch price. That’s the case with almost all RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3090 GPUs these days, which are close to the $1,100 value.

But if you’re looking for something below the $1,000 segment, you can still find some high-end graphics cards for AMD and NVIDIA enthusiasts. Listed on Newegg are two AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards, a Gigabyte Gaming OC variant and an ASRock Phantom Gaming variant. Both models are listed for $699.99 respectively, which is a -30% drop below the US$999 MSRP.

Both cards also come with AMD’s ”Raise The Game’ promotional pack, which adds 3 games (Saints Row, Forspoken, Sniper Elite 5), increasing the value of your purchase. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is still a very capable card and for the price it’s listed plus the promotion included, it’s definitely an attractive deal and if you want you can go to the links below to purchase:

If you’re looking for something from the green field, the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB graphics card from vendor Gigabyte (Gaming OC) is available for $869.99, a price of -28% below the MSRP. The graphics card is also a very capable solution and can be a perfect solution for your PC for ultra high-end 4K gaming. You can find the video card in the link below:

Now, while these graphics card offerings are very good and will catch the attention of most gamers, it should also be noted that we can expect prices to drop further in the coming months as we approach the launch of the next-gen lineup.