Tottenham draw Chelsea in game with manager confusion

It was with emotion until the end and it ended in a draw at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea and Tottenham were 2-2 in the second round of the Premier League. A heated argument between coaches Thomas Tuchel, from the home team, and Antonio Conte, from the visitors, stirred the London classic.

Chelsea’s goals were scored by defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James. Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Harry Kane took to the nets for Tottenham.

Both have a win and a draw, reaching four points. The Blues are in 7th place, while the Spurs are down to 4th, but still within the qualification zone for the Champions League.

Start studied, but Chelsea takes the initiative and opens the scoring with a goal

The beginning of the match, on a very sunny day in London, indicated a more truncated game, with few offensive plays. However, from the 15th minute onwards, Chelsea began to control the ball and shoot more against Lloris’ goal.

In one of the moves, the goalkeeper made a good save in a shot by Havertz, throwing the ball for a corner. Set-pieces man, Cucurella, crossed into the area; the ball passed around everyone and found defender Koulibaly, who finished with the first shot, without letting it fall, to the back of the net.