Tottenham draw Chelsea in game with manager confusion

It was with emotion until the end and it ended in a draw at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea and Tottenham were 2-2 in the second round of the Premier League. A heated argument between coaches Thomas Tuchel, from the home team, and Antonio Conte, from the visitors, stirred the London classic.

Chelsea’s goals were scored by defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James. Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Harry Kane took to the nets for Tottenham.

Both have a win and a draw, reaching four points. The Blues are in 7th place, while the Spurs are down to 4th, but still within the qualification zone for the Champions League.

Start studied, but Chelsea takes the initiative and opens the scoring with a goal

The beginning of the match, on a very sunny day in London, indicated a more truncated game, with few offensive plays. However, from the 15th minute onwards, Chelsea began to control the ball and shoot more against Lloris’ goal.

In one of the moves, the goalkeeper made a good save in a shot by Havertz, throwing the ball for a corner. Set-pieces man, Cucurella, crossed into the area; the ball passed around everyone and found defender Koulibaly, who finished with the first shot, without letting it fall, to the back of the net.

Controversial goal and tense atmosphere among coaches

Antonio Conte changed the tactical scheme and tried to prioritize the counterattack, especially with the entry of Brazilian Richarlison. Even with twice as many shots and possession, Chelsea conceded the equalizing goal in a controversial move.

It all started with a tackle made by Bentancur in Havertz, still at the beginning of the move – the move was quite contested by the striker, who considered it a foul.

The play followed and with speed and exchange of passes, Hojbjerg completed with a precise finish and tied the confrontation. Shortly after the goal, the celebration of the Spurs coaching staff created confusion on and off the pitch. Tuchel glared at Conte more sternly, almost coming to blows, sparking an argument between the field and bench players.

Draw awakens Chelsea

The tie generated a huge reaction in the Blues. First with Havertz, who missed a big chance in front of goal. Exactly ten minutes after Hojbjerg’s goal, Chelsea regained the lead with full-back Reece James, in a move initiated by Kante and assisted by Sterling.

Tottenham draw game at lights out

When the match was heading towards the end, Tottenham managed to equalize in the last play of the match, headed by striker Harry Kane. Perisic assisted from a corner.

More confusion after the final whistle

The discussion wasn’t limited to the Spurs’ opening goal, but became even more pronounced towards the end of the game. On the way out of the field, when Tuchel and Conte went to greet each other, they once again found each other strange and argued in a heated way, with the right to an uneasy handshake. Players from both teams broke up the fight, causing more widespread confusion on the lawn.

Referee Anthony Taylor stepped in and sent off both coaches.

