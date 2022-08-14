TudoGames: 10 fun and cheap games to buy on Nintendo Switch!

Launched in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has won over a loyal fan base for one of its strengths: portability. Although it can be connected to the television and used as a desktop console, the video game can be carried anywhere, allowing the player to enjoy their favorite titles wherever they want. One thing is for sure: Nintendo Switch was never intended to be a direct competitor to Xbox or PlayStation. It may sound crazy, but the fact that it’s a secondary console made it the company’s best-selling console to date. The reason for this is that many gamers like to have a portable option to run their favorite titles or play their traditional exclusives.

















Games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild make it an attractive platform, especially for fans of Japanese RPGs, who find hits like Shin Megami Tensei V and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, the price of first party games from the Japanese are a big stab in the pocket, currently valued at R$ 299 and in rare promotions, starting at around R$ 200.

However, it is worth remembering that the Nintendo Switch catalog goes far beyond exclusives and brings several amazing titles. Many of them were awarded for their unique proposal and quality, in addition to becoming great sales successes. They deserve your attention and can yield dozens of hours of fun.

In this list, TudoCelular will bring 10 excellent Nintendo Switch games that can currently be purchased for a good price on the eShop, the portable digital store. Some of them go on sale almost every month and appear with even more attractive discounts. For better organization, we’ll start with the most expensive until we get to the cheapest. If you have any game recommendations, know any titles on the list or have suggestions for other articles, leave your comment at the end of the article!

10 Ori and the Blind Forest

Release date of : 03/11/2015

: 03/11/2015 Standard price: BRL 99.00 Published by Microsoft, Ori and the Blind Forest manages to be a touching and electrifying title at the same time, combining an exciting story and gameplay full of action and challenges. The 2D game uses metroidvania elements and creates a beautiful world where you will climb, jump, solve puzzles and face gigantic creatures. With many secrets, exploration will take up most of your time.

09 Hades

Release date of: 09/17/2020

09/17/2020 Standard price: BRL 92.46 Hades has become one of the best games of 2020 and is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch titles. It is a roguelike that will require skill, patience and strategy from the player to get to its end. Among its highlights is the narrative, sharp gameplay, frantic action and dozens of hours to complete it. In the plot, the player controls the immortal Prince of the Underworld, Zagreus, on a mission considered impossible: to get out of Hell. On this journey, you will use mythical powers and weapons from Olympus to face hordes of enemies, mythological creatures and even a mighty god.

8 Okami HD

Release date of: 12/12/2017

12/12/2017 Standard price: BRL 83.00 The Capcom classic arrived on the PlayStation 2 in 2007 and despite not being a sales success, it was acclaimed by the specialized critics and received with affection by the players. Inspired by The Legend of Zelda, it is a fantastic adventure game with stunning visuals and an enchanting world. The player controls Amaterasu, a white wolf and sun goddess, who will need to use her Celestial Brush to face enemies, solve puzzles and change the world around her. Its Japanese art style remains amazing to this day and the Nintendo Switch version is easily the best, as it utilizes the touchscreen in its mechanics to increase immersion.

7 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Release date of: 06/08/2022

06/08/2022 Standard price: BRL 76.45 Bioware’s legendary Star Wars RPG is getting a remake for the modern generation of consoles, making it the perfect time to discover the original and experience its incredible narrative. It is set thousands of years before the events of the original trilogy films, with the player taking on the role of the Jedi Order’s last hope as the Republic is on the brink of being taken over by the Sith. The freedom of the title is incredible, allowing you to be the Jedi you want to be. It is considered by many fans to be the definitive Star Wars title and if you have a Nintendo Switch, it is a must-have game for your collection.

6 Sonic Mania

Release date of: 08/15/2017

08/15/2017 Standard price: BRL 64 It is indisputable that Sonic’s heyday in gaming was in the 90s and despite some attempts to replicate the success of the 16-bit classics, the blue hedgehog has failed to successfully transition into the modern era. Fortunately, Sega realized this and decided to make a nostalgic version. Although it doesn’t look like it, Sonic Mania was released in 2017 and is intended to work like an old Mega Drive title, from gameplay, graphics and even level design. Its retro style perfectly matches the Nintendo Switch, as well as being a must-have title for fans of the blue hedgehog.

5 Cuphead

Release date of: 09/29/2017

09/29/2017 Standard price: BRL 49.90 Cuphead has one of the most amazing styles you’ll ever see in a game. But make no mistake: behind the colorful visuals and pets is a title that will test your patience with its high difficulty and devious bosses. Inspired by classic 1930’s designs, this acclaimed indie is one of the most unique experiences you’ll experience today. Despite initially being released on Xbox One, it has arrived on more platforms and has become a must-have game on Nintendo Switch.

4 Into the Breach

Release date of: 02/27/2018

02/27/2018 Standard price: BRL 49.00 Into the Breach looks like a lost game from the Super Nintendo era, but this indie brings a dose of deep strategy. Developed by the same team behind the highly acclaimed FTL: Faster Than Light, it’s a tactical turn-based game where robots need to go back in time to stop an alien threat. However, it has some very interesting elements. For example, you’ll know which opponents’ attacks are coming next, forcing you to act accordingly to stop them. If you fail a mission, your pilots will need to go back in time and start over, keeping all the skills and experience gained so far. If you’re a fan of strategy, Into the Breach is a great choice on Nintendo Switch.

3 A Short Hike

Release date of: 04/05/2019

04/05/2019 Standard price: BRL 29.99 Short Hike is by far the most peculiar game on this list. However, being exotic is precisely its charm, which makes it perfect for that Sunday afternoon game. He brings Claire, an anthropomorphic bird, who needs to get to the top of a mountain to get a cell phone signal. Did you find it bizarre? Wait until you play. It features open-world exploration, and while the main story isn’t that long, you’ll find plenty of distractions along the way. With a unique art style and fun gameplay, it’s a relaxing experience that fits perfectly with Nintendo Switch.

2 Hollow Knight

Release date of: 02/24/2017

02/24/2017 Standard price: BRL 27.99 The Nintendo Switch has a number of excellent 2D platformers like Sonic Mania and Ori and the Blind Forest, but the list wouldn’t be complete without Hollow Knight. This acclaimed indie is considered a masterpiece and has gained a massive fan base. Blending fast-paced combat with exploration, Hollow Knight is an adventure with a unique atmosphere and charming art direction. Don’t be fooled by its beautiful graphics that look like they’ve been hand-drawn: it’s extremely difficult and will test all your skill.

1 Stardew Valley

Release date of: 02/26/2016

02/26/2016 Standard price: BRL 24.99 Looking for a quieter adventure to relax on the couch or in the hammock on your balcony? Stardew Valley is one of the most popular indies of all time and also won a version for Nintendo Switch. Inspired by the classic Harvest Moon, it is a simulation of life on the farm, but with some surprises. As dreary as it sounds, Stardew Valley also features exciting activities like building relationships with townspeople, treasure hunting, and the biggest challenge of all: finding love!

