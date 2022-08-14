Understand the new trend that makes pink stand out

Pink is coming back with everything and is considered one of the colors for summer 2023. Since the first images of Margot Robbie as Barbie appeared in the live-action recordings of the most famous doll in the world, the color has gained more space in the looks of celebrities and fashionistas.

The creative director of Italian fashion house Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli, in collaboration with Pantone, dedicated the show’s collection to a bright pink and this gave further strength to the trend. In social networks it is possible to see that famous and anonymous are already putting color to play and embracing this trend that has a name: Barbiecore.

The image and style consultant Ana Luiza Medeiros explained to the GLMRM that colors have the mission of bringing sensations and messages, and this is no different with the increasingly strong return of pink:

“Barbie pink brings something vibrant, a representation of femininity, an association with the feminine universe and empowerment. It’s a way of re-signifying pink.” Ana Luiza Medeiros, fashion and style consultant

According to Ana Luiza Medeiros, the term Barbiecore is not about having the lifestyle of the character, but rather the “impulse of the collective desire to seek inspiration in the essence of Barbie”.

Elisa Kohl, fashion and style consultant sees the idea of ​​Barbiecore as something that will take the stereotype of “feminine and fragile color” and transform it into something that strengthens the female presence.

“Women don’t need to stop using pink or have the need to use sober colors to be taken seriously and keep their image firm” Elisa Kohl, fashion consultant

Ana Luiza Medeiros complements Elisa’s idea, as she believes that wearing “pink and other vibrant colors” does not take away the authority that women often take time to conquer: “Color is just an element of style”.

The 22-year-old image consultant believes the Barbie movie, directed by award-winning Greta Gerwig and still in production, and the presence of Margot Robbie in the title role “influences too much” the trend.

“In addition to inspiration is the maintenance of this trend. The hype of the film drives audience attention to Barbiecore and increases the search for items from this universe,” he states.

Get inspired by some celebrities to compose your all-pink look: