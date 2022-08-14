Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, manifests himself after controversy over bank account: “I reacted hot” | Corinthians

Asked if he was feeling pressured in the position, the coach even mentioned his bank account.

– You must be kidding me, man. You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life, of my career, afraid of losing my job? Do you know how much money I have in the bank, buddy? I have a stable life, I don’t need to… I’m here at Corinthians, if not at Corinthians, at any other club. And whenever I want. That about going out goes by the side – said the coach.

Fear of dismissal? Vítor Pereira shoots: “Do you know how much money I have in the bank?”

This Sunday, in an interview with the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Vítor Pereira said he was nervous.

– In fact, I didn’t express myself in the best way, I reacted hot, nervous, without patience, after a defeat that was unfair to me but, in the end, it’s football.

– What I meant, and I probably didn’t express myself in the best way, is that I didn’t come to Corinthians for money because, thank God, work and luck, I was building my career without being motivated by money”.

The coach assured that he is fully focused on his work at Corinthians and is sensitive to what the club represents for the fans.

– I came to Corinthians out of passion and I am with body and soul at Corinthians and I clearly understand the meaning of life of these Corinthians, these people of the people, who work, who suffer and who often spend the money they have to go to the stadium. there is not.

– I also come from a humble background, I know what difficulties are, so I didn’t want to say that in the sense that it seemed to be giving. What I wanted to say is that I’m not in football afraid of dismissals because, thank God, I’m an independent person because life allowed me to build it without depending on anyone, that phase of my career of fear of dismissals is long gone time. And I will be with body and soul, with passion, in this club for as long as Corinthians wants.

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!