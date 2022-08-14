Vítor Pereira justifies talks about money

Victor Pereira was wrong. When asked about his future at Corinthians, shortly after the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras, he reacted hot-headed and misguided by mentioning the money he has in his bank account. He reflected and acknowledged that he failed.

“I reacted hot. After a frustrating result for what we did on the field, my condition, my patience, naturally wasn’t in my best condition. I reacted hot to a provocation from a journalist, who, for me, had the The only intention was to provoke me. I hadn’t seen him in other press conferences. He didn’t want to talk about the game, he wanted to ask a question, and that’s it, I ended up reacting badly. I didn’t express what I wanted, but what I shouldn’t”, he explained, exclusively to blog.

“What I meant there, deep down, is that I didn’t come to Brazil, to Corinthians, in search of money. Thank God, with work, with a little luck, I guaranteed the stability of my family. none of that,” he added.

With a contract until December 2022, the Portuguese coach reinforced that he remains with “body and soul” at the alvinegro club.

“I didn’t come to Corinthians for money, I came for love, passion, for the challenge, for feeling an identification with the Corinthians fans and people. A people who work, a people who suffer, who have difficulties to buy tickets to go I also come from a humble family, I know what it’s like to live with difficulties. I also wanted to clearly convey that I’ll be there with body and soul for as long as Corinthians wants me. To give the best of me, of us, of my coaching staff. We spent hours and hours, days and days, working and suffering with the club. I’m not in the least worried when the club thinks I’m not the solution, that I don’t add, that I don’t add and I don’t bring positive things. It’s very easy, we just need to talk” , highlighted.

“I’m not worried about keeping my position, I’ll always work with great pride to represent 30-odd million Corinthians fans. That’s undeniable, I’m very proud. What motivates me is winning titles. That was my message, and probably , I was misunderstood. I’m not arrogant at all. I’m humble. Humble, but proud of the work I’ve done and what I’ve achieved in my career”, he concluded.