Vítor Pereira loses another classic and lives a moment of greater pressure at Corinthians before the decision | Corinthians

Corinthians’ 1-0 defeat by Palmeiras last Saturday further worsened Vítor Pereira’s performance in classics and makes the coach live the moment of greatest pressure since he arrived at the club, five and a half months ago. .

Fear of dismissal? Vítor Pereira shoots: “Do you know how much money I have in the bank?”

Eliminated from Libertadores by Flamengo last Tuesday and now nine points behind the leader of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians saw its fans protest after the setback in Derby, something that had not yet happened in the management of Vítor Pereira.

The turmoil happens on the eve of the decisive duel in the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-GO. After a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, Corinthians will try to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Under the Portuguese coach, Timão lost six of nine classics played. There were three defeats for Palmeiras, two for São Paulo and another for Santos. The team also drew a Majestic and had a win and a draw with Peixe. This represents a use of only 18.5%.

In recent weeks, criticism has grown in relation to the work of Vítor Pereira among club advisors – some with more and others with less influence in relation to President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Despite the pressure, the coach is still supported by the alvinegra board, which rejects a change of command at that moment. The Portuguese has a contract until the end of the season and did not want to open talks to renew it.

The alvinegra leadership still evaluates the work of Vítor Pereira as positive. To interlocutors, Duilio usually emphasizes the adversities faced by the Portuguese, such as the many injuries in the squad, and recalls that Timão not only reached the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, but is also in second place in the Brasileirão. The development of young players is also seen as one of his merits.

Asked if he feared losing his job after the defeat in the Derby, Vítor Pereira joked:

– You must be kidding me, man. You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life, of my career, afraid of losing my job? Do you know how much money I have in the bank, buddy? I have a stable life, I don’t need to… I’m here at Corinthians, if not at Corinthians, at any other club. And whenever I want. That about going out goes by the side – said the coach.

Vítor Pereira led the team in 39 matches, with 15 wins, 12 draws and 12 losses, a 48.7% success rate.

