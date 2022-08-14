Vivo launches Easy Prime Light plan for cheaper option with 6 GB and cashback

This Friday (12), Vivo expanded the portfolio of its Vivo Easy digital plan. Now, the operator has made Prime Light available, a more affordable option with slightly fewer benefits than Prime Essential. In the new Light package, the provider offers 6 GB that never expires, unlimited voice and SMS during the month, WhatsApp without discounting the franchise, in addition to R$ 10 cashback, for the purchase of daily apps or more internet.

The newly launched plan charges BRL 29.99 per month. That is, R$10 less than the following alternative – Essential –, which went from 7 GB to 9 GB with the arrival of the most basic. The other benefits are the same offered in it. With the inclusion of Light, the Easy Prime modality now has five plan options. This new one arrives to join Essential, Alive – which went from 10 GB to 12 GB –, Special – which increased from 15 GB to 18 GB – and Super – expanded from 20 GB to 24 GB.

Vivo Easy is the operator’s 100% digital plan, to allow the customer to contract, manage expenses and buy service packages that never expire directly through the application. Membership can be done in the app for those who already have a Vivo Pré line. The download is available directly in stores for Android and iOS, with download through the links located on the card below the text. So, did you like the new Prime Light? Already a Vivo Easy user? Tell us your experience!

Source link