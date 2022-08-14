We watched him grow!!! Remember the successful trajectory of actor Cameron Boyce – Portal Famosos Brasil

We watched him grow!!! Remember the success story of actor Cameron Boyce



per Famous Portal Writing

Unfortunately, we woke up this Sunday (7) with the news that the actor Cameron Boyce left us, dying at the age of 20 in his sleep. With that, let’s remember his successful trajectory in films and series that will surely stay in our memory.

Cameron began his career on the big screen in the movie “Fear mirrors“, released in 2008, where he played the character Michael Carson.

In the same year he got a role in the film “Absolute control”where the character Sam Holloman lived alongside a great cast like Shia LaBeouf and Michelle Monaghan.

That same year, the actor made some appearances in the series “General Hospital: Night Shift”, where he played the character Michael ‘Stone’ Cates Jr. Glu, appearing in just seven episodes.

In 2010, Cameron finally had his prominence playing the character Keithie Feder, son of the actor. Adam Sandler in the plot “Big people”who due to the success, managed to have a sequel in 2013, where he reprized his role.

In 2011, the actor got a lead role in the series “Jessie” from the Disney Channel, starring Debby Ryanwhere he played the character Luke Ross for 4 seasons.

In 2015, Cameron got the role to play the character Carlos de Vil, son of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the film. “Descendants”which depicts the lives of villains and heroes from the Disney universe.

The plot had a sequel in 2017 and now this year, the third film in the franchise. will be launched in August in Brazil through the closed channel Disney Channel. Rest in peace Cameron!