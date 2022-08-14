What witchcraft is this? Video shows horses floating on water

The effect of walking on water refers to some biblical passages and also to fanciful stories or urban legends, right? However, a recent outing in the United States of America (USA) left many people impressed. A pair of horses appears gliding over the waters of a river, and all this was documented in a video that circulates on social media.

See too: Optical illusion test: why do the dots seem to be blinking?

Horses gliding across the river as if under a spell? video surprises

The images were captured in the Salt River, which is in the Tonto National Forest, in the US state of Arizona. It was Kelli Rogers, 58, a stand up paddler who was lucky enough to catch the mysterious situation. After all, were the horses floating or were they in a sunken canoe?

It is possible to notice that the woman is speechless when crossing with the animals in that situation completely out of the ordinary. The fact was reported by the British newspaper Daily Mail, in which the incident was classified as a true “madness”.

Explanation of the image: understand the optical illusion

If you were already trying to find a sunken boat or a reasonable explanation for what happened, know that the reason is much simpler than it seems. What happens in the video is nothing more than an optical illusion effect.

The horses are actually standing in a much shallower part of the river, close to the bank. Kelly is the one moving and the angle of the footage makes it look like the horses float past her.

“It was a moment where they were completely still in a few inches of water,” Kelly told the paper. “When they didn’t move.”

The truth is that the image has been circulating on social networks and many have not yet identified the illusory effect that occurs in it. That is, some Internet users are still looking for logical explanations for the event.