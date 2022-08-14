WhatsApp will allow you to delete messages for everyone within two days of sending

O Whatsapp announced last week that it will be possible to delete messages on WhatsApp up to two days after they have been sent. The information was released on the official WhatsApp profile on Twitter, along with other application updates.

The possibilities of blocking the “print” of single-view photos, leaving groups silently and hiding the online status are some of the new features to be implemented.

The changes, according to the app, seek to increase security, privacy and user control over their messages.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. —WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022 Content continues after ad

What is the deadline to delete message on WhatsApp

Currently, it is possible to delete messages on WhatsApp only for yourself or for everyone – it is in this case that no one else can access the content – ​​around an hour after sending. Between theThe reasons for users to make the decision to delete a message for everyone range from a typo to regret having sent some information or photo.

However, despite the content being deleted, it still appears in the conversation that a message was deleted, showing that something was unwanted after sending.

The exact time in which it will be possible to delete the message was not disclosed, but, according to the website “TechCrunch”, the new deadline would be two days and 12 hours, or 60 hours.

How to delete message on whatsapp

To delete a message for everyone, preventing anyone from reading what you wrote, just follow this step by step:

Select the message with your finger, pressing for 1 second;

Click on the trash, found in the upper corner;

Select the option “delete for all”

If the last option does not appear, even though it has been less than two days since the message was sent, your application may be out of date, and you only need to update it through the Play Store, for Android, or the App Store, for smartphones with an IOS operating system.