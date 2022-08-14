where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

América-MG and Santos face each other today (14), at 18:00, at Arena Independência, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship return.

The big news in Vagner Mancini’s team is the return of midfielder Alê. Having recovered from a thigh injury, he must be available. At Peixe, the expectation is for Luan’s debut, a reinforcement announced last week. He will start on the bench.

The teams are very close in the table. While Peixe occupies the ninth position, with 30 points, the hosts are just below, with 27.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. O UOL Score will track everything in real time.

Stadium and time

The duel will take place at Arena Independência, at 18:00.

Possible lineups

AMERICA-MG: Cavichioli; Patric (Cáceres), Maidana, Éder, Danilo Avelar, Lucas Kal, Juninho, Benítez (Alê), Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho) and Henrique Almeida. Coach: Vagner Mancini

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Eduardo Bauermann, Maicon and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga. Technician: Lisca

embezzlement

Aloísio misses América-MG. Santos has no casualties.

Arbitration

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (both PR)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)