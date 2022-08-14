Where to watch the Brasileirão Feminino match

Credit: Montage/Torcedores.com

The Women’s Brasileirão is coming to an end! This weekend the knockout stage of the competition begins, and Real Brasília and Corinthians face each other this Sunday (14) at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in a first leg of the quarterfinals. Departure is scheduled for 11 am.

Where to watch Real Brasilia vs Corinthians LIVE?

To follow the game between Real Brasília and Corinthians, the fan will have the option of the online platform of the Eleven Sports.

It’s blood in the eye and all together, it’s time for the playoffs in the Brazilian Championship. We count on all your support, Faithful! Now is #PlayNasQuartas and Go, Corinthians! 🎨 – @cauecomce pic.twitter.com/xfHDcPiu5L — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) August 13, 2022

Eleven Sports in the Women’s Brasileirão:

Like Real Brasília x Corinthians, most matches in all divisions of the Brasileirão Feminino were broadcast again on the free online platform of the Eleven Sports.

“The development of women’s football is one of our priorities. And the signing of the partnership with Eleven for the three divisions of the Brazilian championship is another step towards the continuous growth of the sport. As the full exposure of the product is an important pillar for strategies to generate new revenues that make competitions sustainable”, said the president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Possible lineups:

Probable Real Brasilia starting lineup: Dida, Laine, Isabela Melo, Petra and Carol Gomes; Vivian, Gaby Soares and Sassá; Daniele Silva, Maria Dias and Nenê.

Probable lineup Corinthians: Lelê, Paulinha, Giovanna Campiolo and Yasmim; Gabi Zanotti, Liana Salazar, Tamires and Gabi Portilho; Victoria Albuquerque and Adriana (Jaqueline).

DATASHEET

Real Brasilia vs Corinthians

Competition: Women’s Brasileirão – Quarterfinals (first leg)

Place: Mane Garrincha Stadium

Date: Sunday (14) at 11 am

Broadcast: Eleven Sports

