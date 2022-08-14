where to watch Vinícius Júnior in La Liga

La Liga will start and Vinícius Júnior takes the field for Real Madrid once again. The player revealed by Flamengo has been very important and is even among the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or, by France Football magazine.

Against Almería, Vinícius Júnior should continue with the title. The player won the UEFA Super Cup last week by beating Frankfurt. The game marked the clash of the Champions League champion against the Europa League winner. Real’s European title came with a goal from Vinicius over Liverpool.

The game will air on ESPN at 17:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday (14). Another option is the Star+ streaming service. The service is also from ESPN, but you have to pay a monthly subscription. See Ancelotti’s likely lineup for the match:

Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Júnior and Karim Benzema.

Here’s the likely lineup for Almeria:

Fernando; Pozo, Rodrigo Ely, Babic and Akieme; De la Hoz, Samu Costa and Robertone; Ramazani, Sadiq and Portillo.

Vinícius Júnior was revealed by Flamengo

Still nervous, Vinícius Júnior makes his professional debut in the game between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, debut of the 2017 Brasileirão, at Maracanã. The match ended in a 0-0 tie, but Vinícius Júnior took the field and raised the fans, who shouted his name during the game.

At that time, he was already sold to Real Madrid, but he would stay until the middle of 2018, as he could only go to Spain when he turned 18. That is what happened. Even with little time in the professional, Vinícius Júnior won over the fans with his charisma and his will on the field. In addition, he has always declared himself a Flamengo fan.

The youngster had chances to win titles for Flamengo, but he hit the bar. That’s because at the time, Mais Querido lost the final of the Copa Sudamericana 2017 and the final of the Copa do Brasil to Cruzeiro.

