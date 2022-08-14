Who was Vitruvius, genius military architect who inspired Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic work

Vitruvius’ theories have influenced design and construction over the centuries

A little over 2,000 years ago, a retired soldier and engineer wrote what is probably the most influential book in the history of architecture.

It is the Roman architect Vitruvius. his main work From Architecture – also known as The Ten Books of Architecture — is the oldest known treatise on this discipline.

The work includes not only practical advice for designing and building temples and homes, educating and training architects, but also an incredible body of information on Roman technology and engineering, from war machines to aqueducts and water clocks.

Vitruvius’ theories have influenced design and construction over the centuries. His concepts of beauty and harmony were particularly followed by the great architects of the Renaissance.

