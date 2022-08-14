Who will be the new leader of the Avengers? See the candidates

During Comic-Con 2022, Disney revealed key details about the future of the MCU. Kevin Feige confirmed, for example, the release of two more Avengers movies: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. So fans want to know: who will be the new leader of the team of heroes?

It is worth remembering that, currently, the franchise has 4 films: Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War and Endgame. In most of them, the team of heroes was led by Steve Rogers, Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Continues after advertising

Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr. also starred in great moments of leadership in the films of the Avengers. Both actors left the MCU in Endgame.

We’ve listed below 6 Marvel characters with great potential to take the lead in the Avengers in Phase 6 of the MCU; check out.

captain marvel

While this assumption has never been officially confirmed, it seems that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is an Avenger.

The post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for example, places the character among the current Avengers team, along with Wong and Bruce Banner. The Ms series. Marvel, meanwhile, reveals that Carol Danvers is not active at this point in the MCU.

However, The Marvels movie (the sequel to Captain Marvel) has everything to bring Carol Danvers back to Earth. Given her level of power, experience and confidence, the heroine has great potential to become a great leader of the Avengers.

Monica Rambeau

Still using the name of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau became the unusual successor of the Wasp in the 80’s, when the heroine abandoned her position as representative of the Avengers.

While Monica is still seen as a newcomer to the superhero community, the character has shown herself, on multiple occasions, to be worthy of the leadership of the Avengers.

His ability to earn respect from characters like Namor, even issuing uncomfortable orders, is a great example of his ability.

In this way, if the plot of The Marvels adapts elements of the comics, Monica Rambeau can become one of the main candidates for leadership of the Avengers.

Doctor Strange

As one of the universe’s greatest defenders, essential in the fight against Thanos, Doctor Strange could become a great leader for the Avengers.

In films like Spider-Man: No Coming Home, the character has already established himself as “that guy” the Avengers consult in tough situations.

Even so, Doctor Strange is one of the most unlikely candidates for leadership of the Avengers. After all, in the comics, he is only characterized as an “ally” of the team, appearing only a few times as an official member of the team.

Thor

As Thor’s story progresses in the MCU, it becomes easier to see the hero as the new leader of the Avengers. With Love and Thunder, the character surpasses Iron Man and Captain America, becoming the first Marvel character to win 4 solo films.

Given Thor’s massive contributions to the MCU plot, choosing the character to lead the Avengers would be a much-deserved tribute.

Furthermore, the hero’s participation in the fight against Kang the Conqueror could represent a powerful climax to his story in the MCU.

Captain America (by Sam Wilson)

At the end of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, the MCU confirms, once and for all, Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.

The character already has the hero’s shield, cloak and uniform. In other words, all that’s missing is Steve’s reputation to lead the Avengers.

By all indications, the movie Captain America: New World Order will bring Sam Wilson as an inspirational figure, who will prove to be the best choice to lead the Avengers.

black knight

Finally, one of the most unusual candidates for leadership of the Avengers is the Black Knight. Played by Kit Harington, Dane Whitman debuted in the MCU with the movie Eternals.

In the Marvel comics, the Black Knight became the leader of the Avengers in the mid-90s. Just like his comic book counterpart, the MCU character can also lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the battle against Kang.

It is worth remembering that, at least so far, Dane Whitman has not yet assumed the identity of the Black Knight. However, the character’s transformation has everything to establish itself as one of the main themes of the future of the MCU.

While the new Avengers movies don’t debut, you can check out all the Marvel movies on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the platform.