why doesn’t Arrascaeta attract the attention of Europe?

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is one of the protagonists of Flamengo, a club that has won two of the last three editions of the Brazilian Championship, which was champion of the Copa Libertadores in 2019, runner-up last year and which is again in the semifinals of the competition this season.
He is also an absolute starter for Uruguay and is three months away from playing in the second World Cup of his career.
But, even “eating the ball” in South American football and being an important part of one of the most traditional teams on the planet, Flamengo’s number 14 does not arouse any kind of interest in top-tier clubs in Europe.
Arrascaeta simply does not receive proposals from important teams in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France or even Portugal because of the way clubs in the Old Continent see South American football today.
If until a few years ago these teams crossed the Atlantic Ocean in search of players who could make an immediate difference in their squads, today the objective is different: to take away young people who can still make the final stretch of the training process there to be better polished. to meet the demands of football played in that corner of the world (as were, for example, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Gabriel Jesus).
That’s why, at 28 years old, the Flamengo midfielder is too old for the taste of Europeans, who think that he is no longer worth the investment that would be necessary to sign him.
The Uruguayan’s termination fine is 40 million euros (R$ 208.4 million). Even if it forced the bar to be traded, the midfielder would probably not sell for less than half that price. In the European way of looking at football, it is too much money for a player who is already “very old” and has not yet been tried there.
Therefore, the best way for Arrascaeta to reach a significant national league on the Old Continent would be to wait for the end of his contract with Fla and negotiate a transfer “free of charge”. It was, for example, what Colombian Rafael Santos Borré did (now at Eintracht Frankfurt) and what midfielder Gustavo Scarpa will do (who will switch from Palmeiras to Nottigham Forest in January).
But even that option is a little far from the reality of the Uruguayan midfielder, as he renewed his contract in January and is now connected to the Rio de Janeiro club until December 2026, when he will be 32 years old.
So, if Arrascaeta stops wearing the red-black shirt in the coming seasons, it will probably be to play in an alternative market, such as the United States or some of the Middle East countries – there was a proposal from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, at the end. last year.
Flamengo is still alive in contention for three titles this season. In the Brazilian, competition in which it occupies the fifth place, it receives Athletico-PR (4th), today, to try to overcome the direct opponent and continue hunting the leader Palmeiras.
The red-black from Paraná is also the opponent of Arrascaeta’s team in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The two teams drew goalless in the first leg, at Maracanã, and will face each other again this Wednesday, in Curitiba, to define who advances to the next phase.
Interestingly, this confrontation can still be repeated in the Libertadores decision, as the two teams are among the four survivors of the competition. While Fla will measure forces against Vélez Sarsfield, Paraná will have to debunk the two-time champion Palmeiras. Departures are scheduled for the weeks of August 31st and September 7th.