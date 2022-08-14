why doesn’t Arrascaeta attract the attention of Europe?

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is one of the protagonists of Flamengo, a club that has won two of the last three editions of the Brazilian Championship, which was champion of the Copa Libertadores in 2019, runner-up last year and which is again in the semifinals of the competition this season.

He is also an absolute starter for Uruguay and is three months away from playing in the second World Cup of his career.

But, even “eating the ball” in South American football and being an important part of one of the most traditional teams on the planet, Flamengo’s number 14 does not arouse any kind of interest in top-tier clubs in Europe.

Arrascaeta simply does not receive proposals from important teams in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France or even Portugal because of the way clubs in the Old Continent see South American football today.

If until a few years ago these teams crossed the Atlantic Ocean in search of players who could make an immediate difference in their squads, today the objective is different: to take away young people who can still make the final stretch of the training process there to be better polished. to meet the demands of football played in that corner of the world (as were, for example, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Gabriel Jesus).