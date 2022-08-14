Will Instagram allow scheduling of posts? Find out right now

Working with social networks is not a simple task as many people imagine. Even if the focus is only on the Instagram, maintaining frequency in publications takes time and a great mental strain. Therefore, a novelty seems to have been successful, at least as news. Soon, the social network of Meta should allow the scheduling of posts.

Instagram should allow scheduling of posts very soon

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi stated on his official Twitter account that the scheduling of posts continues to be produced by Instagram. The tool is still in the testing phase, but it should reach the general public very soon.

Initially, it is expected that the resource for scheduling posts will only cover professional accounts within the platform. However, regular users should also be able to make use of it in the future.

Scheduling posts for up to 75 days on Instagram

According to Paluzzi, the tests indicate that the scheduling of posts can be carried out in a period of up to 75 days. The minimum spacing between publications must respect the traditional 20-minute rule.

It is worth mentioning that it is already possible to schedule publications on the social network, if it is integrated with a Facebook account. This is done by the new Meta Business, which makes it possible to manage, schedule and publish through a single platform.

Therefore, the information about the scheduling of posts that were recently released refers to the process carried out by the app itself.

When will the news be released for good?

There is still no official date or pronouncement on the full release of the feature to Instagram users. What is known is that the tool is in an advanced testing phase.

Experts believe that very soon the resource should be fully operational. Until then, it’s worth trying out the features of the new Meta Business, as mentioned earlier.