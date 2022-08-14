With doubts, Corinthians starts preparation for the decisive game of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

One day after the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras, Corinthians performed again this Sunday at CT Joaquim Grava and began preparing to face Atletico-GO, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Quimica Arena.
The game is worth a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. After the 2-0 defeat in the first leg, Corinthians needs to win by a three-goal difference. If Timão wins by two goals, the classification for the semifinals will be decided on penalties.
Rafael Ramos and Bruno Melo in Corinthians training before the game against Bragantino — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
For this duel, coach Vítor Pereira does not know if he will be able to count on the right-back Rafael Ramos, who left in the second half of the Derby with muscle pain in his leg.
Against Palmeiras, Corinthians also did not count on Cantillo, with thigh pain, Raul Gustavo, physically worn out, Bruno Melo, with a discomfort in his hip, and Matheus Donelli, with an ankle sprain.
The midfielders Maycon and Paulinho are still in the medical department. The first is recovering from a toe fracture and the second from knee surgery.
This Sunday, only the reserves went to the field, while the holders did regenerative work.
There’s still no lineup sketch for Wednesday. A possible formation is: Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Mendez (Raul Gustavo), Gil and Fábio Santos; Roni, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson (Gustavo Mosquito), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.
