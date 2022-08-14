Woman dies after wind blows umbrella loose and handle hits her chest like a spear | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

In a scene worthy of a horror movie, a 63-year-old woman died with the handle of an umbrella stuck in her chest on the beach in Garden City, South Carolina, United States, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Tammy Perreault, 63, was sunbathing with dozens of other people on the sand when a strong wind ripped one of the umbrellas and sent it flying high, before falling like a stake, hitting him squarely in the chest. of the old woman.

Tammy was rescued from the prey by the local lifeguards, but could not resist serious injuries and blood loss.

Friends who knew her said she was a sweet and calm person and what happened was a fatality. Scott’s bar, which is close to the beach, made a post in her honor:

“Some things we will never understand, but what we do know is that no one has anything bad to say about this woman. Being as sweet as she is every day should be a goal for everyone,” the post read.

Isolated case? Not so much

Apparently, accidents with umbrellas are not as strange as they seem. A survey by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that there were about 2,800 injury accidents between 2010 and 2018 in that country and, coincidence or not, the majority of patients seen in emergency departments were women over 40 years old.

According to the study, the most frequent injury is laceration, followed by contusion or abrasions and internal organ injuries. Most of the patients had injuries to the head or upper extremities of the body.

(Metro News)