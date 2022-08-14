Xiaomi leads the Russian mobile phone market in sales and Apple ranks fifth

After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, several American and European companies decided to leave the Russian nation, making room for Chinese companies to dominate the cell phone market. According to the Russian website Kommersantwith data from the MTS agency, Chinese mobile phone makers have become more popular than Apple and Samsung, with Xiaomi and its POCO brand dominating sales of the smartphone market in July.

















In the month of July, Xiaomi together with the POCO brand obtained 42% of the entire Russian mobile market in terms of sales, ranking first. In second place is the Chinese manufacturer realme, which captured 17% of the market, a considerable increase from 13.4% last month.

Closing the podium, Samsung continues to plummet, occupying only 8.5% in the ranking. Last month, the South Korean had 10.9% of the country’s total sales. Tecno Mobile ranked fourth with 7.5%, while Apple took fifth place with 7%. In June, the Cupertino giant had 9.7% of the total market.

In terms of revenue, Xiaomi and POCO also occupy the first place with 35%. In second place comes Apple with 25%, while realme occupies the third position with 12.5%. In fourth position appears Samsung with 11%, while Tecno is in last place with only 4%. MTS data shows that 2.3 million mobile phones were sold in July in Russia, generating a total of ₽36.7 billion (~R$3 billion). The stock of Apple and Samsung cell phones in Russia is between 80 and 90% lower when compared to March, when the South Korean stopped sending devices to the country. According to analysts at Marvel Distribution, it will be below 10% still in 2022.

